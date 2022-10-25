Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies make arrest for hit and run with injury Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday, Oct. 18 arrested Heather Marie Baily, 35, of Longview of suspicion of second-degree theft.

Trafficking, possession of firearm — Longview police Tuesday, Oct. 18 arrested Blake Thomas Brosnahan, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday, Oct. 18 arrested Sue Elliot Newcomb, 64, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Burglary — Kelso police Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Daniel Lee Green, 54, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Unlawful possession of firearm — Longview police Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Dalton Aaron Newman, 27, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Unlawful possession of firearm — Department of Corrections officers Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Zachary Ryan Benson, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Taylor David Martello, 36, of Ariel on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Trafficking in stolen property — Longview police Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Michael Darius Jones, 18, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Criminal impersonation — Longview police Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Ariel Elizabeth Ann Yeager, 29, of Kalama on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Retail theft — Longview police Wednesday, Oct. 19 arrested Haley Jean Bornstedt, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of retail theft with special circumstances.

Vehicular assault — Kelso police Thursday, Oct. 20 arrested Jonathan Jason Perry, 21, of Longview on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Jeffery Walter Davis, 39, of Portland on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Friday arrested Brandon Joseph Floyd Stehle, 28, of Kelso on suspicion residential burglary.

Assault — Castle Rock police Friday arrested David Michael Gallegly, 64, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Friday arrested Bryan Wayne Reaverly, 36, of Oregon on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Friday arrested James Ross Rountree, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Charlie Rose Wuollet, 34, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault —Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Saturday arrested Alexander Williams Hubbard, 37, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, protection order violation, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering.

Fraud — Longview police Saturday arrested Chrissena Marie Waver, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of fraud and third-degree theft.

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Saturday arrested Tommie Rae Geretta Knight, 33, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Fraud, stolen vehicle— Longview police Saturday arrested Jewelina Jinx Cohee, 45, of an unknown location on suspicion of fraud, criminal impersonation, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Possession with intent — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Sunday arrested Zachary Andrew Hochstetler, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, obstruction and making a false statement.

Felony harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Jeffery Nathen Nelson, 45, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, third-degree theft and second-degree assault.

Hit and run— Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Monday arrested Raiann Marjorie Anderson, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of hit and run with injury and driving with a ignition interlock device restriction.

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Galen Louis Crayne, 45, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and driving without a license.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.