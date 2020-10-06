Blake, McEntire focus on economy, COVID-19 in race for 19th district house

“The 432/I-5 exchange we brought years ago has been a big one to make that industrial area of Cowlitz County more accessible and has been driving investment there,” he said.

Blake also pointed to his role in the improvement of Greys Harbor College and Lower Columbia College as important boosters to the local economy.

“When I came into office frankly those campuses were antiquated on both ends of the district, and to see the investment that we’ve been able to bring to our community in higher education is pretty gratifying,” Blake said. “It has come a long way and now we’ve got to figure out how to keep it populated. We need some more students.”

As for the state COVID-19 response, McEntire said the state is “being led in the wrong direction” by the regulations that allow some businesses to operate and not others.

“We need to get our state opened up for business as quickly as possible,” he said. “I would limit the restrictions on businesses instead of adding on.”

While Blake said he’d give the Governor “high marks for his early response,” the restrictions now need to be “dialed back” to allow “businesses to operate and our communities to function. “