Black Lives Matter protest met with counter protest, ends without incident

Kelso resident John Phelps was in the counter-demonstration group and said he showed up to protect the war memorial.

“That was my original plan,” he said, but instead he tried to keep the counter-protesters peaceful. He told one aggressive demonstrator to leave the group and warned another that if he didn’t stop shouting racist things he would have to leave.

“I went over to talk to the organizer (Bongiorno) to let her know that I would keep this side peaceful,” he said. “Peace of mind can do a lot.”

He said while he didn’t support the Black Lives Matter group or defunding the police, he did believe in equality. He said he just had a different idea of how to get there.

Kelso residents Russell Schultz and his sister Michelle Schultz, members of the right wing group Patriot Prayer, and said they came to make sure nobody on either side got hurt.

While Russell Schultz said he opposed BLM, calling it a Marxist organization, everybody should be able to speak their mind and he didn’t like how aggressive some counter-protesters were getting.