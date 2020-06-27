Black Lives Matter picnickers spend afternoon at the lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A relaxed Black Lives Matter picnic at Lake Sacajawea brought a few dozen people together for volleyball, barbecue and friendly discussion over a drizzly Saturday afternoon.

Organizer Charity Faith Williams, who is Black, said she wanted to bring people together for a friendly, safe gathering to “eat some food and have some laughs.”

“Some of us can’t protest, so we’re finding different ways to spread awareness and bring notice to the mistreatment that black people have experienced in America,” she said. “Even though all this negativity is happening in the world right now, we can still find a way to bring awareness and have a good time.”

Williams, 26, has lived in Longview most of her life. She’s hopeful that next year she can hold a similar event for Juneteenth, without the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, recognizes the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the civil war and slavery had ended. Most U.S. states observe the day ceremonially, and there is a growing movement to have the Juneteenth recognized as a national federal holiday.