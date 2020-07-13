Black Lives Matter gathering on for 3 p.m. by Kelso City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is planned to start at Kelso City Hall at 3 p.m. Monday, and Kelso police, who have communicated with the organizers, don't anticipate any public safety issues.

The demonstration will be hosted by Southwest Washington Communities United for Change, a Vancouver-based community group supporting people of color. According to the event's Facebook event page, the group will visit Cowlitz County this week to voice three demands: "1. Defund the Police, 2. Demilitarize the Police, and 3. Invest those funds into Communities of Color."

The group says it will be gathering at different places around Kelso and Longview across the week to demonstrate and protest.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page from Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk, the agency is prepared for demonstrations by City Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have been in contact with event organizers and believe this will be a small group," Kirk said. "The organizers have been professional and collaborative and we do not anticipate any public safety issues. The Kelso Police Department respects everyone’s rights to free speech and want to provide a safe environment for our citizens."

This story will be updated.

