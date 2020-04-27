Black Bears and Raptors playing wait-and-see

Vanderwerf, a pitcher who joined the Red Devils after his time at the Lumberyard was through, shares the concerns of his former (and future?) teammate.

“As of right now I’m just kind of hanging out and trying to do the best I can with the quarantine stuff,” Vanderwerf said. “All of us are just kind of waiting.”

Vanderwerf noted that he’s been heading over to North Lake school with his father on the regular in order to keep up on his long-toss routine.

“We bring a bucket of balls and I throw all of them and he catches them,” Vanderwerf said.

Like Walling, Vanderwerf has already had a season canceled this year and he’s hoping it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s a weird thought to think that I’ve only thrown in two games all year and that might be all I get this year,” Vanderwerf said. “It makes you think back about what you might have done differently since that was the only opportunity you were going to get.”

While he was looking forward to wearing the same uniform as his old pal Walling one more time, Vanderwerf knows that there are no guarantees in a world turned upside down by COVID-19 concerns.

“I knew Andrew was going to be doing it again and we hadn’t played together since my junior year in high school. It was going to be like the old summer ball days,” Vanderwerf said. “Now though, it’s looking like it might not happen that way… I don’t know how that’s going to work either because the border is still on the fritz.”

