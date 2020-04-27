Black Bears and Raptors playing wait-and-see

The odds of the West Coast League playing a recognizable season took another hit late last week when the Bellingham Bells announced they will be taking the summer off. That COVID-19 related move leaves 11 other teams in the collegiate wood bat league wondering if the next season to get the ax will be their own.
Here in Southwest Washington the Cowlitz Black Bears and the Ridgefield Raptors are in a holding pattern as they wait for the tea leaves to align and their future to become more clear. Both teams are owned by Gus Farah and the summer baseball tycoon is trying his hardest to keep all options open for some sort of season. Earlier this spring he told The Daily News that he expects this to be a “completely weird” season.
Now, though, it’s starting to look like an outright cancellation may be as likely as any kind of on-field hijinx.
With an update to the current stay-at-home orders in Washington likely to be delivered sometime around May 4, all Farah will say for now is that he’s waiting to see what happens between now and then.
If a season does come to fruition there will be several special reasons for baseball fans to get out to David Story.
The first reason to get out to the bleachers would have been (will be?) to watch what happens during the final season of Grady Tweit’s tenure as head coach. Skipper of the Black Bears since 2015, Tweit has spent close to 20 years coaching baseball in the Longview/Kelso area. He noted that he’s stepping away in order to help facilitate a family move to Bellingham.
Incidentally, though, over the weekend Bellingham became one of the reasons that his final season at the helm of the Black Bears might not happen at all.
The Bells announced that they were cancelling their season following a declaration by the Bellingham mayor that all activities at city facilities are called off through Aug. 31. That left the Bells, who play their home games at Joe Martin Field, without a home and with no other choice but to throw in the towel before the summer even got started.
“We greatly appreciate Mayor Fleetwood, the City of Bellingham, and the Whatcom County Health Department’s caution and concern for our community’s health and safety, and thank them for their leadership during these trying times” the Bells said in a statement.
That news comes on the heels of the country’s most prominent summer collegiate baseball destination, the Cape Cod League, calling it quits last week as well.
“The league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis,” read a statement from the Cape Cod League.
With a pair of West Coast League teams based out of Canada and international travel currently on hold the prospects become even dicier.
As baseball fans wait with bated breath to find out if they will have any teams to follow at all this year a pair of R.A. Long alumni are also twiddling their thumbs and wondering what will happen next. Andrew Walling, who is attending Oregon State University, and Kaden Vanderwerf, who was at Lower Columbia College this season, were both looking forward to playing together again on the local turf.
Walling, a pitcher and first baseman, played a half season for the Bears two summers ago and then played for the Corvallis Knights last summer. This year he was looking forward to swinging the stick after spending much of his time in Corvallis focused on the pitching side of things.
“I think the league is really competitive and a great atmosphere for baseball almost everywhere you go,” Walling noted. “That’s the fun part of it that you get to travel all around the Pacific Northwest and get all those different fan experiences.”
With limited workloads for pitchers and players from all over the college landscape looking to refine their craft Walling compared the WCL to a “competitive spring training.” He’s convinced that if the season is given the go-ahead it will most certainly be a season to remember.
“That was going to be the exciting thing about this summer is that no college player got to compete in a regular season,” Walling said.
While he’s trying to remain optimistic as he trains at home, the former Lumberjack admits it’s getting harder and harder to see how the season could get started on June 3 against the Portland Gherkins as the schedule currently reads.
“After Bellingham announced their cancellation of course it’s caused a lot of people to wonder,” Walling admitted.
Vanderwerf, a pitcher who joined the Red Devils after his time at the Lumberyard was through, shares the concerns of his former (and future?) teammate.
“As of right now I’m just kind of hanging out and trying to do the best I can with the quarantine stuff,” Vanderwerf said. “All of us are just kind of waiting.”
Vanderwerf noted that he’s been heading over to North Lake school with his father on the regular in order to keep up on his long-toss routine.
“We bring a bucket of balls and I throw all of them and he catches them,” Vanderwerf said.
Like Walling, Vanderwerf has already had a season canceled this year and he’s hoping it doesn’t happen again.
“It’s a weird thought to think that I’ve only thrown in two games all year and that might be all I get this year,” Vanderwerf said. “It makes you think back about what you might have done differently since that was the only opportunity you were going to get.”
While he was looking forward to wearing the same uniform as his old pal Walling one more time, Vanderwerf knows that there are no guarantees in a world turned upside down by COVID-19 concerns.
“I knew Andrew was going to be doing it again and we hadn’t played together since my junior year in high school. It was going to be like the old summer ball days,” Vanderwerf said. “Now though, it’s looking like it might not happen that way… I don’t know how that’s going to work either because the border is still on the fritz.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.