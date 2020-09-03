Black bear sighted in Castle Rock area

Gann said anyone who sees a bear in Castle Rock should report it to police and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. He advised people to stay away from the animal and keep pets and small children indoors, especially if they live in the area of the recent sightings.

"Warn your kids that if they see the bear, not to try to approach it," Gann said. "If you do end up in close proximity to a bear, you should not panic and try to run. You should move slowly and try to make yourself look as big as possible."

WDFW also recommends the following bear safety strategies:

• Don't approach a bear if you see one, and don't try to feed it. More than 90% of human-bear conflicts result from bears being conditioned to associate food with humans.

• Manage your garbage. Keep garbage cans with tight-fitting lids in a shed, garage or fenced area, and spray them regularly with disinfectants to reduce odors.

• Don't run from a bear. If you do come in close contact with the animal, remain calm and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, try to walk away slowly and quietly. If the bear sees you and walks toward you, stand up tall, wave your hands above your head and talk to it in a low voice.