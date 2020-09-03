Black bear sighted in Castle Rock area

An adult black bear was seen ambling around Castle Rock on Wednesday, according to police reports.
Castle Rock Police Officer Jeff Gann said the department received two reports about sightings Wednesday. Another resident spotted a bear Tuesday morning, according to the police dispatch log.
"We haven't had any contacts with the bear. It hasn't been in anyone's yard," Gann said. "They've just seen it in the city limits."
The sightings were relatively concentrated in the northeast area of the city. Gann said the Wednesday reports came from residents in the neighborhood near Maple Street Northeast and Huntington Avenue. The Tuesday morning sighting was reported from the 800 block of North Cowlitz View Drive.
The residents estimated that the bear weighed 100 to 125 pounds, which means it's probably an adult, not a cub, Gann said.
Black bears are common throughout Washington state, and they tend to avoid humans, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Most bear-human confrontations occur because the animal is attracted to garbage, bird feeders or other potential food sources, WDFW said.
A bear's "strength and surprising speed" make it potentially dangerous if it does get close to a person, according to WDFW.
Gann said anyone who sees a bear in Castle Rock should report it to police and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. He advised people to stay away from the animal and keep pets and small children indoors, especially if they live in the area of the recent sightings.
"Warn your kids that if they see the bear, not to try to approach it," Gann said. "If you do end up in close proximity to a bear, you should not panic and try to run. You should move slowly and try to make yourself look as big as possible."
WDFW also recommends the following bear safety strategies:
• Don't approach a bear if you see one, and don't try to feed it. More than 90% of human-bear conflicts result from bears being conditioned to associate food with humans.
• Manage your garbage. Keep garbage cans with tight-fitting lids in a shed, garage or fenced area, and spray them regularly with disinfectants to reduce odors.
• Don't run from a bear. If you do come in close contact with the animal, remain calm and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, try to walk away slowly and quietly. If the bear sees you and walks toward you, stand up tall, wave your hands above your head and talk to it in a low voice.
• Make noise or use bear spray if necessary. The more persistent a bear is about getting close to you, the more aggressive your response should be.
Bear sightings in Castle Rock are "not that uncommon," and usually the police receive a sighting report about three times a year, Gann said. A few years ago someone snapped a photo of a bear walking around the Rock before it climbed down to swim across the river, he said.
"They can wander closer to town looking for food if food in the more rural areas is getting scarce," Gann said. "But sometimes they just wander through the area, and then they disappear and we never see them again."
