AT PEACEHEALTH ST. JOHN MEDICAL CENTER
To Ashley K. and Ben R. Storedahl, a girl, Reagan R. Storedahl, born April 2.
At least 10 WestRock employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and one employee died from complications of the virus, acco…
The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…
After a little over two years on the bench, Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett receives seven judicial rules of conduct violations from the state. Burchett will keep her position and receive additional training.
Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground on a 300-room hotel Friday at its ilani Casino and announced it will add two restaurants and sports betting to its gaming options.
The road to Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens is cracked; century-old gravestones are tilted; and the headstones sometimes are too worn to read.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The Longview City Council advanced a plan Thursday for a hosted homeless encampment after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is requesting the city of Longview rezone four properties on 18th Avenue next to the hospital so it can co…
