AT PEACEHEALTH ST. JOHN MEDICAL CENTER

Mikki Marie Watkins and Michael Gene Schef II, of Longview, a boy, Kashton Allen Watkins, born Jan. 24. Grandparents are Jeanna Duncklee and Ginger Crews Lindeman. Both are of Longview.

