Mikkayla Alice Myers and Branson Chase Myers, both of Kelso, welcomed a girl, Dally Alice Myers on Aug. 15, 2023, at PeaceHealth.
The grandparents are Robert and Sheila Myers of Longview, Bill and Stephanie Kendle of Kelso, and heavenly grandfather Richard Wotton. Great grandparents are Bob and Marva Myers, and Ty and Connie Bailey, all of Longview.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
