Mackenzie Ashley Ohlson and Brenden Matthew Ohlson, both of Castle Rock, welcomed a girl, Khloee Marie Ohlson, on June 16, 2023, at PeaceHealth.
The grandparents are Tara and William Mickelson and Kara and Matthew Ohlson, all of Castle Rock.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
