Bill Nye fundraiser canceled, Mount St. Helens Institute seeking donations

After canceling its Bill Nye Live 2020! talks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount St. Helens Institute is asking for donations to make up the $145,000 that tickets sales would have raised.

In a press release, Mount St. Helens Institute Executive Director Ray Yurkewycz asked people to "be as generous as you can."

"Youth outdoor schools are canceled this spring, and summer programs are in jeopardy," Yurkewycz said. "Your gift is essential to ensure that when the COVID-19 pandemic passes, Mount St. Helens Institute will still be here to lead children to understanding and stewardship of the Earth through educational programming, and to welcome families back into the wonders of a volcanic landscape."

The two talks were part of the celebrations planned for the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. Planned for May 15 and 16 in Portland and Seattle, the tickets were available for $50, $75, $125 and $250. Yurkewycz asked that people consider making a donation equal to the price of tickets, to "erase this $145,000 shortfall."

Donate online at https://www.mshinstitute.org/give/ or by mail to the Mount St. Helens Institute, 42218 NE Yale Bridge Rd, Amboy, WA 98601.

