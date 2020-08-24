Bill Iyall steps down as Cowlitz Tribe chairman, COO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz Indian Tribe leader Bill Iyall last week stepped down from his role as general council chairman and chief operating officer, citing COVID-19 as a major factor in the decision.

Iyall, 73, said in a video announcement on the tribe’s Facebook page that he has a heart condition that requires extra caution and for him to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic. He said he’s “ready for a break” but added that stepping down was a difficult decision.

“It has been an honor to serve as chairman during a time of growth and resurgence of the Cowlitz people during the past 12 years,” he wrote in a statement. “I have lived weekdays in my travel trailer in Castle Rock to be closer to the tribal government office, and I can now focus on my health and my family at home for the remainder of the pandemic.”

Iyall began serving as a tribal council member in 1993. He was elected as vice chair in 2006 and chairman in 2008. He was appointed as vice chairman of the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority in 2006 and will continue in that position.