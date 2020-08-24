Bill Iyall steps down as Cowlitz Tribe chairman, COO

Cowlitz Indian Tribe leader Bill Iyall last week stepped down from his role as general council chairman and chief operating officer, citing COVID-19 as a major factor in the decision.
Iyall, 73, said in a video announcement on the tribe’s Facebook page that he has a heart condition that requires extra caution and for him to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic. He said he’s “ready for a break” but added that stepping down was a difficult decision.
“It has been an honor to serve as chairman during a time of growth and resurgence of the Cowlitz people during the past 12 years,” he wrote in a statement. “I have lived weekdays in my travel trailer in Castle Rock to be closer to the tribal government office, and I can now focus on my health and my family at home for the remainder of the pandemic.”
Iyall began serving as a tribal council member in 1993. He was elected as vice chair in 2006 and chairman in 2008. He was appointed as vice chairman of the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority in 2006 and will continue in that position.
During his tenure, Iyall guided the tribe through several hard fought battles, perhaps most notably the tribe’s efforts to build the ilani Casino and Resort south of Woodland. He also led the tribe through other projects on reservation land such as Cowlitz Crossing, a water reclamation plant, upgrade and expansion of the Interstate 5 interchange, Cowlitz Tobacco Outlet and others.
While chairman, Iyall served as a delegate to eight White House Tribal Leader Conferences and testified before the Congress on tribal land issues. He was also appointed by then Gov. Gary Locke to the Lewis and Clark 200 Year Commemoration Commission.
“I leave with full confidence that with the leadership of Chairman Harju, the Tribal Council, our ilani team, and the staff in the general government that the Cowlitz Indian Tribe will continue to grow and work relentlessly to serve the Cowlitz Tribal Members, other Native Americans and the communities in which we live and work,” Iyall said in his statement.
Philip Harju, former general council vice chairman, was sworn in on Aug. 17 to finish the remainder of Iyall’s three-year term, which ends in June 2021.
Harju was first elected to the Tribal Council in 2004 and has served as vice chairman since 2008, according to a statement. Harju resigned as the tribe’s general counsel when he was sworn in.
“I am ready to take on this important challenge and feel honored to enter this next step in my life,” he said in a statement. “I ask that everyone pull together just as if we were in the canoe. By pulling together and putting our people first we will continue to accomplish great things.”
