Bill Green named editor of The Daily News

The Daily News has named Bill Green as its next Editor to lead the news operations of the nearly century-old Longview newspaper.
Green most recently served as Community Publications Editor of the Marco Eagle in Marco Island, Fla.; The Banner in Bonita Springs, Fla.; and the News Star in Lehigh Acres, Fla.
“I’m humbled to be chosen to serve this community and work to build on the impressive legacy of The Daily News,” Green said. “It is important to have news you can trust in these challenging times and with what I’ve already seen from this talented staff, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Green also previously served as Editor of Miami Monthly and was an adjunct faculty member at Florida Atlantic University.
“Bill has a proven track record of leading community-based publications that focus on high-quality local journalism,” said The Daily News Interim Editor Todd Krysiak. “His knowledge and experience will serve our staff and readers of the Lower Columbia region well.”
Green will start July 6 and will lead the newsroom of 11 staff members at The Daily News.
“I am very excited to welcome Bill to the area, and to our team at The Daily News,” said General Manager Dave Cuddihy. “Bill and I were with the Naples Daily News for several years, so I am intricately familiar with his commitment to quality journalism and to the community at large as I witnessed it firsthand. He is the type of leader that our newsroom and our community deserves.”
Green replaces Krysiak, who will return to his role as Production Editor at the Lee Enterprises Design Center after spending the past four months in the temporary role.
The Daily News was founded in 1923 and has won numerous awards throughout its history, including the coveted Pulitzer Prize in 1981 for its coverage of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Most recently, the Society of Professional Journalists recognized the publication’s news staff in May with first-place awards for multimedia storytelling and production of a video series.