Bill Gibbens, former Longview parks director, dies at 81

Gibbens certainly “set a standard of dealing with employees with respect and encouragement,” Weber said. “He was definitely a nurturing personality. We were all partners. He was just a positive influence and always encouraging.”

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha, who has been with the city for more than four decades, said he remembers Gibbens as “a very gentle, kind person. Certainly well-liked and respected within the industry.”

Gibbens deserves a lot of credit for improvements at Lake Sacajawea and the development of soccer fields at Seventh Avenue, Sacha said.

“Lake Sacajawea being the jewel of the community, these gentlemen that were here in the early years deserve a lot of credit and have brought immense joy to a majority of our citizens here in the community,” Sacha said. “That can be observed almost daily with just a drive around Lake Sacajawea in pre-COVID-19 times seeing all the families down there and children enjoying what a beautiful park that we have.”

In addition, Gibbens oversaw numerous capital projects such as installing playground equipment at the Elks Memorial Park and Gerhart Gardens; renovating the tennis court and constructing bathrooms at John Null Park; and building a boat ramp at Gerhart Gardens.