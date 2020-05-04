Bill Gibbens, former Longview parks director, dies at 81

Bill Gibbens, a “gentle” and “nurturing” man who oversaw Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department for 11 years, died on April 20 at the age of 81.
Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber, who worked for Gibbens as a high school lifeguard and swim instructor at Mark Morris High School, said he remembered his first boss as being open and supportive.
“He always had a ready smile and friendly, open demeanor,” Weber said Monday. “I just have good, warm memories working with him. He was the good kind of boss to have.”
At that time, Gibbens was serving as the city’s first year-round recreation director, according to his obituary in The Daily News. (City records are unclear from that time period). He had moved to Longview with his family in 1966.
Gibbens was appointed the parks and recreation director in 1983 and served until 1994.
Weber and Gibbens crossed paths again when Weber was elected to the Longview City Council and later became mayor. He remembered that Gibbens led the department by always looking for ways to improve the parks and make Longview more welcoming.
They worked together to get Longview named a Tree City USA — making it one of the first cities in Washington to earn that distinction. Longview maintains the urban forestry title to this day.
Gibbens certainly “set a standard of dealing with employees with respect and encouragement,” Weber said. “He was definitely a nurturing personality. We were all partners. He was just a positive influence and always encouraging.”
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha, who has been with the city for more than four decades, said he remembers Gibbens as “a very gentle, kind person. Certainly well-liked and respected within the industry.”
Gibbens deserves a lot of credit for improvements at Lake Sacajawea and the development of soccer fields at Seventh Avenue, Sacha said.
“Lake Sacajawea being the jewel of the community, these gentlemen that were here in the early years deserve a lot of credit and have brought immense joy to a majority of our citizens here in the community,” Sacha said. “That can be observed almost daily with just a drive around Lake Sacajawea in pre-COVID-19 times seeing all the families down there and children enjoying what a beautiful park that we have.”
In addition, Gibbens oversaw numerous capital projects such as installing playground equipment at the Elks Memorial Park and Gerhart Gardens; renovating the tennis court and constructing bathrooms at John Null Park; and building a boat ramp at Gerhart Gardens.
“These were all considered capital projects. That’s not routine maintenance. I think certainly they’re something to be celebrated in terms of what they provided,” Sacha said.
Gibbens was born in Caldwell, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, Louise, in 1960. They had three children.
He graduated from Idaho State University in 1964.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial will be held at a later date, according to his obituary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Community Home Health and Hospice 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632 or the Alzheimer’s Association 19031—33rd Ave W, Ste 301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.
“That was sad to read that in the paper this morning,” Weber said. “We lost a good one.”
