Bill banning Native mascots moves closer to passing, Kalama sends out survey on Charlie Chinook

Kalama spokesman Nick Shanmac said the district sent out a survey this week to community members asking if the mascot committee should continue to plan for a mascot that complements the Chinook name even if it has no connection to the tribe, like a salmon, or should the committee should develop a new mascot and name that represents Kalama’s identity.

“The committee arrived at this crossroads and felt like we want to be guided by our students, our community members, our alumni and our district staff,” Shanmac said.

Shanmac said so far, there have been about 450 responses and 70% are in favor of remaining the Chinooks, even if it means the mascot cannot be connected to the Chinook Tribe, which is not federally acknowledged.

A separate student vote several weeks about had 80% of the student body in favor of remaining the Chinooks, Shanmac said. He said the Chinook Tribe has expressed support for the district to keep the name, as long as the mascot represents them well.

He said for now, the committee will keep working with the Chinook Tribe to develop a mascot, but “at the same time we realize there is really strong support for this house bill, so they’re thinking about how can we plan this process for however it plays out.”

