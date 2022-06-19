Bill Ammons and father Bert to be honored with historical plaque Thursday in Kelso

Chances are, anyone who’s spent a significant amount of time in Kelso has heard of Bill Ammons. In fact, those who've just passed through have heard tales of the longtime Kelso resident.

Ammons and his late father, Bert, will be honored Thursday with a permanent plaque dedicated to the father-son duo on the old Pacific Barber Shop building, which now houses Industrial Shears, at 308 S. Pacific Avenue in Kelso.

Todd and Jessica Wade partnered with the Kelso Business and Community Association to dedicate the plaque to the Ammonses at 11 a.m. Thursday in recognition of the pair’s lifetime commitment to the city.

Ordinary citizens don’t normally get honored with permanent reminders of their successes, but Bill Ammons is far from ordinary.

Throughout his life Ammons remained committed to his community. His influence dates back decades, when he coordinated the first ever Portland Trail Blazers game at Mark Morris High School in 1970. He's organized record-setting food drives, donated countless coats, taken local youngsters to professional sporting events, put on youth basketball camps, hosted government forums and more.

“I help people all the time,” Ammons said. “That’s what I’m here to do. That’s what God wants me to do."

Ammons credits his helping nature to his father, who told stories of the 1948 Kalama floods and wading through the overflowed Columbia River to ensure locals were fed. It was second nature to his father, an instinct, and it’s been the same way for Ammons.

“He’s the one that taught me to help people,” Ammons said.

Ammons took over his father’s barber shop in the 1970s and aimed to keep his father’s legacy going.

“I made a promise to my father before he died, I would never raise the price of a haircut,” Ammons said.

Those $4 haircuts became a staple in Kelso, something residents could count on from 1977 to 2019 when Ammons retired.

But as with anyone who’s made a name for himself, Ammons swears he hasn’t done it alone, gushing about the response from the community to help his causes, as well as the support the support of his wife Patti.

It's clear how Ammons develops so many relationships over the years. He makes fast friends, talks like he’s known people forever and has enough stories to fill up multiple chapter books, telling each one with excitement as though they just happened yesterday.

His friendly persona is a genuine one. It makes strangers feel at home in the city of Kelso and reminds longtime residents of what the town has to offer.

So when local radio fixture Kirc Roland takes the mic on Thursday to dedicate the plaque to Ammons and his father, it won’t be surprising to see the faces of all those he’s had an impact on over the years, including, what Ammons said was a scheduled appearance from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

“I want to do the best I can for everybody and help everybody I can help,” Ammons said. “That’s who I am.”

