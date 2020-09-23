Big Hollow Fire showing "little movement," county lifts recreational burn ban

Rain has slowed the Big Hollow Fire, prompting Cowlitz County and the city of Longview to lift recreation burn bans and some outdoor areas to reopen.
Fires in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are still forbidden.
According to a Tuesday Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team press release, over the last day the fire "has shown little movement," growing from 24,788 acres to 24,995 acres and remaining at 15% containment.
The crew performed an inferred flight to get an accurate high-quality assessment on current acreage, according to a Wednesday press release.
The city of Longview and Cowlitz County also lifted their recreational burn bans, effective Thursday.
A city of Longview press release said the choice comes "as the fire danger is returning to a more normal level and resources are once again becoming available."
While a recreational fire includes fires used for recreational, ceremonial or cooking purposes, debris disposal fires are not considered recreational fires and are not allowed.
Recreational fires must be only seasoned firewood and no yard debris or garbage, less than three feet in diameter and two feet in height and more than 25 feet from structures, according to the press release.
Anyone having a fire should have fire extinguishing equipment nearby and monitor the fire at all time, the press release added.
In unincorporated parts of the county, the seasonal outdoor burn ban of all land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning remains in effect through Sept. 30, according to a county press release.
Recreational fires should be in a metal, stone or masonry lined fire pit and also adhere to all the restrictions listed by the city, the press release said.
"Burning of green interior fingers and pockets reflects the increase in acreage. Larger stumps and heavier fuels continue to smolder. The 42 cabins at Government Mineral Springs are being watched and monitored for any fire threat," the state's incident team press release said.
There has been slow wildfire growth along the slope and ridgeline above the Windy River Highway/Forest Road 30, but "all other portions of the fire are in the patrol and monitor stage, with clean-up still being conducted," the Tuesday press release said. The crews are at 65% completion of their objectives, the press release said.
Crews planned to widen containment lines along Government Mineral Springs, including the guard station, search for hot spots and watch for downed trees Wednesday. There are 184 people currently working on the fire, which started Sept. 8 about seven miles southeast of Cougar, in the Trapper Wilderness.
"Cooler temperatures and wet conditions will allow for further cleanup and removal of debris along the containment lines," a Wednesday press release said. "Increased winds could bring down fire weakened trees. Crews will patrol the lines for these potentially hazardous trees and debris."
A Level 3 evacuation order is still in place for Government Mineral Springs, but that is the only remaining evacuation order.
While Sunset Falls Campground, Panther Creek Campground and the Pacific Crest Trail are open, the Wind River Highway/Forest Road 30 is still partially closed between Carson National Fish Hatchery and Paradise Creek Road and all national forest lands, roads and trails within the Mount Adams Ranger District and the Siouxon Block Natural Conservation Order.
The Department of Natural Resources reopened the Merrill Lake Natural Conservation are and PacifiCorp reopened several Lewis River camping, day use and boat launch sites.
Merwin Park, Speelyai Park, Cresap Bay Park and Campground, Yale Park, Beaver Bay Park and Campground, Swift Forest Camp and Eagle Cliff Park, according to a PacifiCorp press release. Access sites to the Lower Lewis River are also open, with the exception of Cedar Creek which is under construction.
Intermittent construction closures are also scheduled at Swift Forest Camp picnic area and boat launch. The 15,000 acres of land adjacent to the reservoirs that PacifiCorp manages for wildlife habitat and are usually open for hunting will also remain closed, according to the press release.
