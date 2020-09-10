Big Hollow Fire now at 22,000 acres; southwestern portion of forest closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest swelled from 6,000 acres Wednesday to 22,000 by Thursday and the southwestern portion of the forest is completely closed to the public, according to state forest officials.

“At this time, the Big Hollow Fire is presenting an extremely dangerous situation, and we must close the forest to protect the life and safety of the firefighters and the public,” Forest Supervisor Eric Veach said in a Wednesday night press release. “Even if your destination is outside of the closure area, please consider waiting to visit the Gifford Pinchot or other National Forests until the fire situation in the Northwest has stabilized somewhat.”

Those closures include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and most forest roads and trails south of Curly Creek Road to nearly the southern border of the forest. (See the attached map.) According to a Gifford Pinchot press release, the closure will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change and is expected to be temporary "to protect public and firefighter safety and health."

The only open campgrounds in the area are Sunset Falls and Panther Creek, and only the Pacific Crest Trail remains open. However, anyone evacuating the forest is still allowed to use the roads, the press release said.