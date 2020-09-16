Big Hollow Fire grows slightly, air quality remains poor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Hollow Fire grew about 1,400 acres to 22,153 acres by Wednesday morning, but crews held containment lines and stopped the start of a new fire in the Trapper Creek Wilderness, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Wednesday morning the air quality in Longview was "unhealthy," but some of that smoke is expected to clear later in the week. The Washington Air Monitoring Network predicted that Thursday the air quality in Longview would improve to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Surrounding areas, including Yacolt, are forecast to remain at "unhealthy."

According to a Forest Service press release, crews planned to build more containment lines to stop the Big Hollow Fire from spreading south of Canyon Creek on Wednesday, do more controlled burns to reduce fuel for the wildfire in the Wind River drainage and clear vegetation on Trapper Creek Trail. The blaze was 15% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the release.

Just more than 360 people — including 10 hand crews, 13 engines, three dozers, one water tender and one helicopter — are working on the fire, but that number is expected to increase as crews protect roads 57, 58, 64, 201, S1000 and S6000 and Government Mineral Springs, the press release said.