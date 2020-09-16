Big Hollow Fire grows slightly, air quality remains poor

The Big Hollow Fire grew about 1,400 acres to 22,153 acres by Wednesday morning, but crews held containment lines and stopped the start of a new fire in the Trapper Creek Wilderness, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Wednesday morning the air quality in Longview was "unhealthy," but some of that smoke is expected to clear later in the week. The Washington Air Monitoring Network predicted that Thursday the air quality in Longview would improve to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Surrounding areas, including Yacolt, are forecast to remain at "unhealthy."
According to a Forest Service press release, crews planned to build more containment lines to stop the Big Hollow Fire from spreading south of Canyon Creek on Wednesday, do more controlled burns to reduce fuel for the wildfire in the Wind River drainage and clear vegetation on Trapper Creek Trail. The blaze was 15% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the release.
Just more than 360 people — including 10 hand crews, 13 engines, three dozers, one water tender and one helicopter — are working on the fire, but that number is expected to increase as crews protect roads 57, 58, 64, 201, S1000 and S6000 and Government Mineral Springs, the press release said.
The Government Mineral Springs area is still under a level 3 evacuation order, meaning "go now." However, the areas north and west of the fire were reduced earlier this week to a level 1 order, meaning "be ready." Those level 1 areas include Yale, Cougar, Northwoods, Amboy and Yacolt.
The Big Hollow Fire is still about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar.
All burn bans are still in effect. Developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, most forest roads and trails in southwest Gifford Pinchot National Forest remain closed, as do the Siouxon Block and Merrill Lake Natural Conservation areas. The Pacific Crest Trail is open, but the Forest Service asks that people stay out of the area for the safety of civilians and firefighters.
On Wednesday the Department of Social and Health Services expanded its Disaster Cash Assistance Program to help people affected by the wildfires. The program will assist households that have financial losses that will not be covered within 30 days.
According to a Department of Social and Health Services press release, households in designated disaster zones may quality if they: are unable to live in or return to their home; the home was the primary residence, not a vacation home; are a Washington resident; and meet the household net income limits, ranging from $339 for one person up to $1,121 for eight people or more, after adjusting for income deductions including unreimbursed fire losses.
This story will be updated.
