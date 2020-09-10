Big Hollow Fire at 12,000 acres; southwestern portion of forest closed

Even with those conditions, people are setting off fireworks and in one case, using a flame torch to kill weeds, according to the 911 call log.

Wednesday afternoon, a concerned Silver Lake resident called the Sheriff's office to report a man using a propane flame burner to kill weeds. The same afternoon, callers in Castle Rock, Kalama and Longview all reported someone firing a weapon, which could spark a fire.

Three people in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock also alerted deputies that neighbors were setting off fireworks. According to the Longview caller, one firework started a small fire in the grass on 33rd Avenue, which they put out.

And Castle Rock police cited a man Thursday morning for second-degree reckless burning. According to a Facebook post, an officer was called about a man who had set off a firework in an area of heavy, dry grass near houses, "creating a large explosion and a cloud of smoke."

The post said Tyrone Yarbrough, 47, admitted to setting off the firework and said he had found it laying near the walking trail. Several other fireworks in his possession were confiscated for destruction, according to the police.