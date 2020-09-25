 Skip to main content
Big Hollow Fire 25% contained; evacuation level lowered
top story

Big Hollow Fire 25% contained; evacuation level lowered

Trapper Creek Wilderness burn area

A burn area on the northwest side of Trapper Creek Wilderness receives some rain Wednesday. 

 Matt Mawhirter, Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Continued rain brought much needed moisture to the Big Hollow Fire, prompting officials to lower the evacuation level for cabins near the Trapper Creek Wilderness.

The fire remained at 24,995 acres Friday and containment increased from 15% to 25%, according to a incident management press release. The rain prevented the fire from spreading and larger fuels such as logs and stumps continue to burn in place, according to the press release.

The evacuation level for the Government Mineral Springs area is now at level 2, and residents can return to the area but should be set for immediate evacuation, according to the press release. Those who return to the area are asked to slow down, use caution and watch for heavy equipment and firefighters.

Firefighters Friday continued working in Government Mineral Springs to remove remaining equipment and sprinkler systems, according to the press release. Crews will scout and patrol for potentially hazardous trees or debris along containment lines.

The Forest Service Thursday lifted the ban on campfires in Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Those who have a campfire are asked to do so responsibly by making sure it’s completely contained in the fire ring and never unattended, officials said. Before leaving a fire, it should be fully extinguished and cool to the touch.

