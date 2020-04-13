'Big, green backyards' protected Ostrander-area homes from brush fire

Susan Cooper might not have known that a brush fire was approaching her Ostrander area home Sunday afternoon if her dog had been indoors.
The pooch yapped away in the front yard of her home on Astro Drive while her husband napped and she carried on a phone conversation. The “barking and barking” was unusual, so Cooper walked downstairs to check.
“I saw people on the lawn. Then I saw all this smoke,” Cooper said.
The brush fire, which started as a debris burn, threatened some structures before a crew of 24 firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz fire districts 3 and 6 stopped it.
“A lot of homeowners had very good defensible space, big green backyards” that helped keep their houses safe, said Trent Crossland, DNR’s assistant fire manager for Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.
“And they were proactive by watering their yards while we were out there,” he added.
One area resident even borrowed a mini-excavator to help cut a fire break through the hillside, Crossland and Cooper said.
The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. and contained by 7 p.m., though DNR monitored the site overnight and cut a fire line around it on Monday, Crossland said.
The fire came within yards of the home Cooper has lived in for 25 years, leaving ashes and smoldering tree stumps on the adjoining hill. She said the fire kindled memories a wildfire that forced the neighborhood to evacuate about two decades ago.
“We didn’t smell smoke. We didn’t hear anything,” until the dog alerted her.
She watched as a DNR helicopter dropped water on the fire.
“It was cool but scary. It would have been cool to watch on TV instead,” Cooper said.
The fire climbed up conifers and burned 60 to 70 feet high, said Cowlitz 2 Battalion Chief Joe Tone. Cooper said it was “scary, of course” to watch as the trees rapidly ignited.
“But it didn’t take our zipline down, so the kids (and grandkids) will be happy,” she said.
Dried blackberry canes, low humidity and wind also helped spread the fire.
Crossland estimated that about three acres of land burned, but “it’s tough for us to get a good size on it because it’s really brushy.”
“(People should) be very cautious about burning brush right now” because there’s unusually low humidity, a lot of dry land and wind, he said.
“There’s also the challenge that it’s early in the season, so we don’t have a lot of staff,” Crossland said. And the COVID-19 pandemic has affected staffing, too.
The fire pulled firefighters away from their families on the Easter holiday.
Cooper said one crew member told her that “there was a ham in the crockpot” that would probably still be waiting for him once he finished his shift. She is grateful that firefighters sacrificed their holiday to save her home, she said.
Cowlitz 2 and DNR also responded to help Wahkiakum Fire District 4 fight a 1.5-acre fire near the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Line that started around 7 p.m. An area resident reported that logging equipment had caught fire, said Randy Hoven, Wahkiakum 4 fire chief.
DNR took over monitoring the area shortly before midnight once the fire “slowed way down,” Hoven said.
DNR spokeswoman Janet Pierce said the fire was 100% contained by Monday morning.
“(Crews) did stay on it overnight, just to be sure it was smoldering and going out. We had a recon fly over today to make sure there were no hot spots,” she said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Another fire at 118 Ragland Road in the Cold Creek area west of Longview area displaced a grandmother and three grandchildren. The Red Cross is providing temporary aid to the family, according to fire officials.
Cowlitz 2 and Longview Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 1:18 p.m. Sunday. Crews reported smoke showing from the eves and the front door when they arrived, according to a news release.
The children — ages 12, 5 and 3 — and their grandmother had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, but a dog died in the fire, the release says.
Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:47 p.m. and fully extinguished at 3:49 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Cowlitz 2 Battalion Chief Tone said crews believe a candle started it.
Yet another fire occurred at Swanson Bark around 2:37 p.m.
“It’s kind of like all the things come together, similar to March last year,” Hoven said. “You get a low relative humidity and upper temperatures pushing 70 degrees,” which create perfect conditions for wildfires.
