'Big, green backyards' protected Ostrander-area homes from brush fire

The fire pulled firefighters away from their families on the Easter holiday.

Cooper said one crew member told her that “there was a ham in the crockpot” that would probably still be waiting for him once he finished his shift. She is grateful that firefighters sacrificed their holiday to save her home, she said.

Cowlitz 2 and DNR also responded to help Wahkiakum Fire District 4 fight a 1.5-acre fire near the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Line that started around 7 p.m. An area resident reported that logging equipment had caught fire, said Randy Hoven, Wahkiakum 4 fire chief.

DNR took over monitoring the area shortly before midnight once the fire “slowed way down,” Hoven said.

DNR spokeswoman Janet Pierce said the fire was 100% contained by Monday morning.

“(Crews) did stay on it overnight, just to be sure it was smoldering and going out. We had a recon fly over today to make sure there were no hot spots,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Another fire at 118 Ragland Road in the Cold Creek area west of Longview area displaced a grandmother and three grandchildren. The Red Cross is providing temporary aid to the family, according to fire officials.