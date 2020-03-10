Biden favored among Cowlitz Country Democratic voters

Cowlitz County Democratic voters Tuesday night decisively favored former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Statewide, however, Biden was in a dead heat with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 32.6% and 32.7%, respectively. Sanders captured 331,243 votes Tuesday night, leading Biden by about 1,452 votes out of about 1 million ballots cast.

In Cowlitz County, Biden captured 4,824 ballots, or about 37%. Sanders trailed him with 3,708 votes, or about 28.5%.

Turnout in Cowlitz County Tuesday night was nearly 40%, with 26,430 total ballots cast. There are about 2,300 ballots left to count.

Countywide turnout could reach 45% for this primary, Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Tuesday afternoon. In the 2008 and 2016 presidential primaries, turnout was 41.5% and 40%, respectively.

“Statewide, the average turnout is 38%, so (40%) is pretty good for Cowlitz County,” Fundingsland said.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the only other candidate aside from Sanders and Biden still in the Democratic race, earned 139 votes in Cowlitz County, or about 1%. Statewide, Gabbard earned less than 1% of the vote, with about 8,401 total ballots.