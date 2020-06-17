'Better than the alternative': Salons reopen for limited clients in phase 2

Iesha Ezell weathered two and a half months of state-mandated closures with the help of local rent relief grants and online retail sales, but The Lash Loft LCC may have folded if the coronavirus had kept the salon closed another month.
“Who knows if I would have gotten enough money for rent?” Ezell asked last week.
So when the county entered Phase 2 late last month, Ezell bought face masks, wrote a safety procedure, relocated her work station and reopened the Lash Loft on June 1.
“It kind of cuts out the personable part of it,” she said of the changes made to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 regulations. “I think my clients miss that more than anything.”
Salon owners like Ezell say the new regulations make work more difficult and capacity limits are stunting revenues. Still, beauticians say they’re glad to reopen and serve clients.
“Until the governor mandates that we can do more than 50% capacity it’ll be hard. … But at least we are making something versus nothing,” said Hailley Olver, owner of Halo Salon in Longview.
Like Ezell, Olver reopened Halo on June 1 after establishing safety procedures similar to those of most beauty shops: Clients must arrive on-time for appointments, wait outside until the stylist is ready, and put on masks before entering. Customers must fill out waivers and get their temperatures checked. Workers must wear face masks and gloves any time they are with a customer.
“I think the masks and working constantly with gloves — even when blow drying — has been hard to adapt to, but we are all doing it. We will do anything we can do to stay open,” Olver said.
Her income is about half of pre-pandemic levels because stylists who normally book two clients at once now must work one-on-one.
“That’s been a little bit hard, especially when you have two and a half months of clients to reschedule. The trickiest part is not being able to get everyone in right away,” Olver said.
Still, that’s “better than the alternative,” she said.
The two-story salon was large enough to move work stations six feet apart and still bring everyone back to work, Olver said.
And the demand for stylists is sky-high right now due to the COVID-related backlog.
“Demand is insane. We are booked almost until August, and that’s with our stylists working six and seven days a week and working extra hours,” said Jessica King, co-owner of the Color Bar.
The salon is considering declining new clients to ensure returning customers can get appointments, King said. Of all the changes to the salon experience, waiting for an appointment is the most frustrating for clients, she said.
“Most of our existing clients have been very patient. I think everyone understands. They are just frustrated with the situation,” she said.
The Color Bar recently moved to a larger building with more room for work stations and stylists, King said. The extra stations haven’t been installed yet, so the five stylists have plenty room to spread out.
The larger building also means the shop stays below the 50% capacity limit even when every station is occupied, King said.
Increased sanitation rules mean stylists are spending more time wiping down the front counter between clients or cleaning the phone between booking calls, so the salon extended its hours to keep its daily customer count at normal levels, King said.
“It’s longer days to equal the same amount of clients.”
Stylists also have to adapt to wearing masks, especially during certain services such as Brazillian blowouts, a liquid keratin treatment to make hair less frizzy and more shiny.
“Sometimes it gets a little fumy, so it makes it hard and uncomfortable. ... The masks kind of, I’ve noticed, trap it in and makes our eyes water and our clients’ eyes water,” King said.
To adjust, the salon opens its garage door to “help with ventilation for certain services.” While that solves the eye-watering problem, it sometimes creates confusion for clients.
“You see a big garage door open, and you just walk in,” King said.
Whenever that happens, stylists explain the safety rules. But even that is a challenge because the regulations keep changing, King said.
“When this first started, masks were required for stylists and recommended for clients. Then they were strongly recommended for clients. Now we have to post that masks are required for clients,” King said. “Every day it’s like, ‘Good morning, let’s look at the regulations today.’ I think that’s hard for our clients, too.”
Ezell, owner of the Lash Loft, has posted her safety procedure on Facebook and at the front of the business, but she still gets questions from some clients.
“(The state) is asking a lot of the public, and they are asking a lot of us,” Ezell said.
Ezell specializes in eyelash extensions and eyelash lifts, so she’s had to relearn the “feel” for working with tweezers while wearing gloves.
She also has increased prices, in part to offset costs associated with providing personal protective equipment for herself and customers.
“A lot of my clients have been super respectful of what I have to do because they know it’s my business license on the line,” she said. “There’s no attitude. There’s no rejections.”
Customers at Pretty Please Salon also have accepted the safety-driven measures, said co-owner Lisa Apo.
“I can’t really say anyone has complained too much,”Apo said. “They are so excited to walk through that door. … They say this is the first feeling of normalcy.”
The capacity restrictions mean only two of the four workers can be in her shop at once, Apo said. She and co-owner Linda Keller staggered shifts to make sure all four stylists can work daily schedules.
As owners, Apo and Keller elected to take shorter shifts so the other stylists can make up for two and a half months of lost wages.
“I want my two girls to be able to get back on their feet,” Apo said.
Like The Color Bar, Pretty Please has temporarily limited bookings to returning customers due to high demand. The salon probably won’t open to new clients until the county progresses to Phase 3 of the “Safe Start” plan, when salons can legally take on more clients, Apo said.
Other salon owners also look forward to phase 3 with anticipation, though “we are grateful for whatever phase allows us to be in business,” King said.
“Financially it is exciting to be able to open back up because the world stopped (with the business shutdowns), but the bills didn’t,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.