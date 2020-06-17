'Better than the alternative': Salons reopen for limited clients in phase 2

“I think the masks and working constantly with gloves — even when blow drying — has been hard to adapt to, but we are all doing it. We will do anything we can do to stay open,” Olver said.

Her income is about half of pre-pandemic levels because stylists who normally book two clients at once now must work one-on-one.

“That’s been a little bit hard, especially when you have two and a half months of clients to reschedule. The trickiest part is not being able to get everyone in right away,” Olver said.

Still, that’s “better than the alternative,” she said.

The two-story salon was large enough to move work stations six feet apart and still bring everyone back to work, Olver said.

And the demand for stylists is sky-high right now due to the COVID-related backlog.

“Demand is insane. We are booked almost until August, and that’s with our stylists working six and seven days a week and working extra hours,” said Jessica King, co-owner of the Color Bar.

The salon is considering declining new clients to ensure returning customers can get appointments, King said. Of all the changes to the salon experience, waiting for an appointment is the most frustrating for clients, she said.