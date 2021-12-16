 Skip to main content
Better not pout — Santa is heading to Kelso on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday with fire crews

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Santa Claus is coming to town — or, at least the Lexington neighborhood of Kelso this Saturday in the first of three Santa Runs hosted by the local fire department.

Santa and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters plan to board a homemade float and department engine or water tender and pass out candy canes and coloring books throughout the city. Each event starts at 5:30 p.m., with Lexington on Saturday, North Kelso on Tuesday and South Kelso on Wednesday.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said the Santa Runs to spread holiday cheer have occurred the entire 14 years he has been with the department.

“It’s just a way for us to connect with the community and make sure we’re part of that area,” he said.

Volunteer and career firefighters and their families plan to distribute about 500 candy canes, donated by the department’s union, and 500 coloring books over the event’s three days. Ditterick said crews also will man a donated float with reindeers on the side, which also was featured in the Longview Christmas parade.

The Lexington Santa Run starts at the Country Run Apartments on Solomon Road and plans to head as far as Aaron Drive in the north, West Side Highway in the south, Westminster Drive in the west and Decatur Drive in the east.

The North Kelso run starts at the Vine Street Station and plans to travel as far as Williams Avenue in the north, Grade Street in the south, North Pacific Avenue in the west and Corduroy Road in the east.

The South Kelso event starts at the Vine Street Station and plans to head as far as Fifth Avenue Northwest in the north, Vista Way to the southeast and West Main Street to the west.

