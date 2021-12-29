 Skip to main content
Beta Rho of Longview chapter celebrates leadership, membership milestones

Celebrating their years of service with the Beta Rho chapter of Longview are front row, left to right, Louise "Cookie" McClean, Linda Van and Ruth Morrill; and back row, left to right, Noelle Hamilton, Ginger Meyer, Shiela Michelsen, Cindi McCoy and Claralee Rohwedder. 

 Noelle Hamilton, contributed photo

Beta Rho of Longview chapter members recently celebrated leadership and membership milestones.

Shiela Michelsen is the Washington state president and Ruth Morrill (1995-1996) and Noelle Hamilton (2007-2008) are past Washington state presidents.

The officers of the club represent 258 years of collective service with Hamilton at 25 years, Louise “Cookie” McClean at 60 years, Ginger Meyer at three years, Michelsen at 43 years, Linda Van at 10 years, Cindi McCoy at 22 years, Ruth Morrill at 55 years and Claralee Rohwedder at 40 years.

