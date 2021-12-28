Below freezing temperatures leave people, animals at risk in Cowlitz County through Friday

Cowlitz County low temperatures are expected to hover around the high teens and low 20s through Friday in a continuation of below-freezing local temperatures since Christmas Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service of Portland forecasts temperatures will drop to as low as 19 degrees Tuesday night in Cowlitz County, then slightly increase to as low as 22 degrees through Thursday. Snow is expected Thursday and Friday mornings, starting at 500 feet of elevation Thursday, then rising to 1,300 feet in the afternoon and dropping to 200 feet after midnight Friday.

The National Weather Service warns such low temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia more quickly than normal. Officials advise people to protect themselves, pets and livestock.

People

Longview’s severe weather shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard has been open since Christmas, but only operates at night.

The shelter opens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures reach below 35 degrees and the city of Longview declares a severe weather event. Love Overwhelming Director Chuck Hendrickson, who helps oversee the shelter, said a small bus transports people from the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview to the church and back.

Roughly 100 people have lived outside in tents on city of Longview property on Alabama Street for about two years.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures reached as low as 17 degrees around 8 a.m. Monday at the Southwest Regional Airport in Kelso, about an hour after the shelter closed. As of Saturday, Hendrickson said the crews were planning to stay open for about 10 days. The longest stretch the shelter has been open was for 31 nights in early 2019 at its previous location in Love Overwhelming’s building on 14th Avenue.

Longview Salvation Army Major Philip Smith said the organization has provided hot meals to the severe weather shelter attendees since Saturday and will continue as long as the facility stays open.

“I’ve been taking meals down there every day since Christmas Day, and we’ll be back that there tonight,” Smith said Tuesday.

Smith said the organization usually delivers about 200 hot meals to the Alabama Street encampment and two local hotels where people live full time, but cannot this week due to a staffing shortage from COVID-19. He said the Longview Salvation Army also will continue to provide its regular sack lunches through Thursday and food boxes Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Vincent de Paul Volunteer Michael Chambers said the organization could not find enough volunteers to open Monday, but hopes to open on its next scheduled day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday so people can access food and clothes at the Longview nonprofit.

Animals

Humane Society of Cowlitz County Director Christopher Cone said cats and dogs should stay indoors during this week’s cold snap.

“If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for your pets,” Cone said.

He advised to not leave pets inside vehicles as cars can “act as refrigerators,” or to allow pets to drink from puddles where chemical runoff used to salt sidewalks and driveways can gather. He said people can rub petroleum jelly on pets’ paws to prevent animals from licking their feet after walking through chemicals found on sidewalks to treat snow and ice.

Washington State University Extension 4-H Coordinator Jennifer Leach in Cowlitz County said outdoor livestock also need protection from the wind when temperatures drop. She said people can buy tank heaters at feed stores to ensure livestock’s water troughs don’t freeze and are drinkable.

WSU 4-H Coordinator Nancy Baskett in King County said rabbit owners should provide water in bowls during cold temperatures so ice doesn’t freeze and clog bottles. She said heat lamps aren’t necessary because “rabbits can adjust well to the cold,” and the lamps are a fire hazard. She said adding a small amount of oats to rabbits’ regular feed will speed up their metabolism during the cold.

Leach and Cone also said animals likely will need more food and water than normal during low temperatures because they will use more energy than normal to stay warm. Leach said horses will paw at the snowy ground in search of grass to eat, but cattle won’t so they need even more hay. Cone said the humane society offers pet food for low-income owners.

