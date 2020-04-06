'Being part of the solution': Local seamstresses answer call for masks

As the news about a global pandemic unfolded around her, the “whole coronavirus thing” fueled Sheila Schroeder’s nightmares.
The Castle Rock resident started losing sleep, she said. She worried about healthcare workers who continued to work despite potential shortages of protective face masks.
“My husband said I couldn’t let it bother me. But you can say you’re fine all day long through something like this, and it will come out somehow. For me, it was the nightmares,” said Schroeder, 53.
Then she stumbled upon a news article with a pattern for cotton face masks that hospitals were requesting to help slow the spread of the virus. So she — like dozens of other Cowlitz County volunteers — dusted off her sewing machine and joined a nationwide movement to donate homemade masks.
“I think it’s given me a feeling that I’m in control of something in my life in a positive way. I feel like I’m doing something, instead of being reactionary. I’m being proactive and being part of the solution,” said Schroeder, who started the Cowlitz County Love Masks Facebook group on March 19.
Schroeder’s group has partnered with Community Home Health and Hospice, the Cowlitz Chaplaincy and WestRock paper mill to distribute masks to essential workers. They also honor individual requests for masks from any essential worker.
As of Monday, the 65-member group had sewn about 800 masks, Schroeder said.
“The need is huge. … They are going as fast as we can make them.”
A second group of volunteers at Riverview Church in Kalama mailed out 60 masks to essential businesses and workers in the community. The church plans to deliver 100 masks to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview this week, said lead pastor Karissa Neal.
“We understand that sewn masks don’t prevent people from getting respiratory illnesses, but it’s better than having nothing on the job,” Neal said. “And for people in the medical field that wear N95 or surgical masks, they can wear the cloth masks over the top of their disposable ones to prolong their life.”
The Center for Disease Control recently recommended people start using cloth face coverings whenever they go out in public, especially in places where social distancing might be difficult, such as the grocery store or pharmacy.
Unlike medical grade N95 masks used by health professionals, the cloth masks don’t protect the wearer from the virus. However, they do prevent the wearer from potentially spreading the disease to someone else, said PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin.
“COVID-19, it is being shown, can be transmitted when the patient is asymptomatic. They might be feeling fine … when in fact they are shedding virus wherever they go,” Querin said. “If you put on a cloth mask, that is an act of compassion. It shows you are caring about the people around you.”
St. John coordinates with the Cowlitz County Incident Management Team to collect mask donations, so the IMT can redistribute them to health professionals and first responders, Querin said. Any masks that come back to the hospital are handed out to patients when they come in the door, and there’s “endless demand” for the donations.
“(The hospital) is the most likely place where a COVID-19 patient will end up. … So everybody who comes here, we want to be able to get them masked up,” Querin said.
So far the hospital has received donations from more than 50 people, including those working with Great Vow Zen Monastery, Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild, Rose Valley Grange and Calvary Community Church, as well as some individuals working alone, Querin said.
The donated masks preserve the hospital’s stock of paper surgical masks, which serve a similar purpose. At a time when the supply of surgical masks is “uncertain,” it’s nice to have a stream of equally effective masks coming in, Querin said.
The donations also give people a sense that they, too, can help fight the pandemic, Querin said.
“There are people at home feeling helpless right now. They ask, ‘What can I do?’ This is something they can do, and it will help,” he said.
Like Schroeder, several members of the Love Masks group say volunteering to sew masks has helped them cope with the global health crisis.
“It gives us something to do instead of sitting in the house and worrying,” said Tammy Brossard. “We feel like we are helping in our own way. It’s really fulfilling, because we know we are helping instead of just sitting around.”
Brossard, 50, of Castle Rock is one of about 40 Love Mask volunteers who doesn’t know how to sew. But she volunteers her time to prep the materials for the masks to make the job easier for the seamstresses. Others gather supplies to power the production.
“Just knowing that even the little bit that I am able to contribute is helping, that means a lot,” Brossard said.
Ashley Fulton, a Castle Rock kindergarten teacher and mother of two, said she’s using the volunteer work as a way to keep her kids busy while they are off from school.
“Since we are home anyway, this is another part of schooling we can do here that they wouldn’t ordinarily do at school,” Fulton said. “And it’s been fun for me to be able to teach like I would in a classroom, hands-on.”
The family sets up as an assembly line to make the masks. Her 10-year-old daughter cuts out the fabric, Fulton places and pins the pieces together and her 13-year-old son sews them together.
“It’s a small way, in the kids’ eyes, to give back. They can’t do a whole lot right now. … and it’s kind of helped putting in perspective why we can’t go out and see people.”
Neal, the pastor at Kalama Riverview Church, said she and her husband, Robbie, started a mask-making group with their congregation because it was a way to serve the community and “still be the church during this season where our doors are closed.”
The Neals bought all the materials to make the double-thick, pleated masks described in a pattern released by St. John hospital. Then they pre-cut the materials, printed instructions and handed out the packets in a drive-up system at the church on March 29.
“We were really surprised by the level of involvement — our church and community showed up! I think people genuinely want to help, they just don’t know how when they’re stuck inside their homes,” Neal said. “Initially, we expected 100 to be the maximum masks we could possibly sew as a church but many members from the community that we’d never seen before drove up to collect mask packets and volunteer their time in sewing. It was really encouraging to see.”
