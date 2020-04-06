'Being part of the solution': Local seamstresses answer call for masks

“It gives us something to do instead of sitting in the house and worrying,” said Tammy Brossard. “We feel like we are helping in our own way. It’s really fulfilling, because we know we are helping instead of just sitting around.”

Brossard, 50, of Castle Rock is one of about 40 Love Mask volunteers who doesn’t know how to sew. But she volunteers her time to prep the materials for the masks to make the job easier for the seamstresses. Others gather supplies to power the production.

“Just knowing that even the little bit that I am able to contribute is helping, that means a lot,” Brossard said.

Ashley Fulton, a Castle Rock kindergarten teacher and mother of two, said she’s using the volunteer work as a way to keep her kids busy while they are off from school.

“Since we are home anyway, this is another part of schooling we can do here that they wouldn’t ordinarily do at school,” Fulton said. “And it’s been fun for me to be able to teach like I would in a classroom, hands-on.”

The family sets up as an assembly line to make the masks. Her 10-year-old daughter cuts out the fabric, Fulton places and pins the pieces together and her 13-year-old son sews them together.