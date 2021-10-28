Beech Street reopened after expansion project

Beech Street, from 14th Avenue to California Way, opened to vehicle traffic Thursday after the multi-million dollar extension wrapped up.
After about a year of construction, it is now a "complete street" with two travel lanes, one middle lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.
According to a City of Longview press release, travelers could still run into delays in the next few weeks as the contractor finishes minor items.
