Beech Street reopened after expansion project
Beech Street

A paved section of Beech Street on Aug. 13

 Brennen Kauffman

Beech Street, from 14th Avenue to California Way, opened to vehicle traffic Thursday after the multi-million dollar extension wrapped up.

Beech Street extension celebrated with ribbon cutting Friday

After about a year of construction, it is now a "complete street" with two travel lanes, one middle lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.

According to a City of Longview press release, travelers could still run into delays in the next few weeks as the contractor finishes minor items.

