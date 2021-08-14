Beech Street expansion set to finish in September after construction delays

More than a year after breaking ground to extend Beech Street, the roadwork is set to conclude in the next few weeks.
Construction resumed on the Beech Street extension earlier this spring. Work crews began laying down layers of asphalt on the road in early August, and after allowing time for the new surface to dry, crews will add lane striping to the new road.
Longview city engineer Sam Barham said a ribbon cutting for the road extension is tentatively set for Sept. 3, assuming the striping and other final steps of the project are completed on time.
"It's mostly just small items on the punch card to wrap up," Barham said.
The road improvements and extension were prompted by plans for a new business park that would be located at the new intersection of Beech Street and California Way. The Sari family, former owners of Columbia Ford, owned the 49-acre property since 2005 through their real estate company WRSCO Inc. The Saris and developer Jordan Willis asked the city to undertake the roadwork in 2019 in order to make the lot more easily accessible.
The Longview City Council awarded the construction bid to a local company, C&R Tractor and Landscaping from Kelso, for $2.8 million in April 2020. C&R Tractor's bid was significantly below the city's estimate of $4.5 million.
The project already had received $2.9 million in federal and state funding, along with $650,000 from private contributions and rural economic development grants, when the contract was awarded.
Change orders filed by C&R Tractor over the course of the project show the work eventually ran at least $235,000 over the bid. By far the biggest contributor to that extra cost came when C&R requested $170,000 in June to add the planned road improvements on California Way onto their project.
Taking on the second segment added cost to the original project and an additional 21 days to the construction timeline, but Barham said the offer was below market value given C&R Tractor already had equipment and workers in the area.
"We saved about 50% of what that would have cost us to bid the following year," Barham said. "That’s somewhat of a benefit of the slow work on the project over the last two years."
Other costs covered in the change orders from C&R Tractor include $18,000 for quarry stones and hydroseeds for landscaping and $9,500 to order different tree calipers.
The completed Longview Business Park will have 16 parcels of various sizes for incoming businesses. WRSCO President Pat Sari said the company is overseeing smaller-scale construction near Alaska Way and within the future business park to prepare infrastructure.
The work on the Longview Business Park also has been running behind schedule this year, but is expected to conclude around the end of September. Sari blamed the project's delays on the demand for pipes and other construction materials this summer.
"There's a lot of hardware that's hard to find right now because there's so much construction happening at different places. It's a shortage of supplies, but we are getting there," Sari said.
Sari said he still is in negotiations with many of the companies looking to move in, but that specific names and deals could be announced soon after construction wraps up.