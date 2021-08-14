Beech Street expansion set to finish in September after construction delays

The project already had received $2.9 million in federal and state funding, along with $650,000 from private contributions and rural economic development grants, when the contract was awarded.

Change orders filed by C&R Tractor over the course of the project show the work eventually ran at least $235,000 over the bid. By far the biggest contributor to that extra cost came when C&R requested $170,000 in June to add the planned road improvements on California Way onto their project.

Taking on the second segment added cost to the original project and an additional 21 days to the construction timeline, but Barham said the offer was below market value given C&R Tractor already had equipment and workers in the area.

"We saved about 50% of what that would have cost us to bid the following year," Barham said. "That’s somewhat of a benefit of the slow work on the project over the last two years."

Other costs covered in the change orders from C&R Tractor include $18,000 for quarry stones and hydroseeds for landscaping and $9,500 to order different tree calipers.