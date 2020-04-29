Beauty salons expect smaller client capacity once COVID closure lifts

In the age of COVID-19, Lisa Apo’s hair and nail clients at the Pretty Please Salon say boxed hair dye is “pretty scarce” at local drug stores.
Many women are itching to touch up their roots, which have had six weeks to grow out and gray since their last hair appointments. Clients have been forced to recolor their hair alone during the statewide coronavirus closures.
“We had a client shave her head and say, ‘I’ll just mess with it when it’s all over,’ ” Apo said recently.
Beauty shops were shuttered a week before Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order. Beauticians like Apo are hanging on in hopes their shops can reopen soon.
“I’m sure when the word goes out that the salons are able to do some sort of opening, we will be bombarded with clients calling,” Apo said.
However, COVID likely will alter salon experiences.
“We figure when we do come back, it will be a whole new normal,” said Jessica King, co-owner of the Color Bar in Longview. “(The government) won’t let us go straight back to usual. We will have to take less clients. We will have to take more precautions.”
Some other states have already announced opening dates for their barber shops and salons. In Colorado, for example, salons will reopen Friday afternoon, so long as they conduct symptom checks for employees and customers, sanitize equipment and chairs after each use and maintain a six-foot distance between clients and customers when a service is not being performed. Stylists must wear gloves that should be changed between each customer. And customers must wear face masks or coverings, so any services that would require someone to remove their mask is not allowed.
So far Washington, Oregon and California officials have not offered specific guidance for reopening the beauty industry. A spokeswoman for Inslee’s office said the governor “will have more to say ... likely on Friday” about beauty shops and other one-on-one services later this week.
To prepare for a potential opening in Longview, King and her business partner Jerica Lindeman already removed some waiting room chairs and will encourage clients to arrive to their appointment on time instead of coming early. They’ve also moved each work station farther apart and removed some dryers to free up space, King said.
“It will make it to where it’s a little bit harder for us to do as many clients in a day, but we are hoping it will be safer and make people feel better,” King said.
The same will be true for he Pretty Please Salon. Apo, the shop’s co-owner, said she “won’t be stacking clients around me and doing three people at once anymore.”
The salon probably will trash its magazines in the waiting area because “anything that’s not sanitizable is out,” Apo said.
“Our salon is an old, vintage barber shop, so I’ve totally repainted … and I’m doing a whole ceiling-to-floor, front-to-back scrub down,” so the shop is safe, sanitary and ready to open whenever Inslee lifts the restriction, she said.
Inslee closed hair, nail and beauty salons on March 17 in a shutdown order that also included restaurants and bars. Many food businesses switched to takeout or delivery services, which weren’t an option for beauticians.
“At the beginning, we had clients that were like, ‘Oh, you can come to our house, right?’ ” King said.
Doing so would put stylists at risk of breaking the law and losing their licenses, King said.
“We had to have a meeting with our girls to make sure they did understand the ramifications if they did go to someone’s house to do their hair. … For a lot of people, this is their only income, so I could understand wanting to go to people’s houses. But we couldn’t.”
A week later when Inslee issued his stay-at-home order, the seriousness of the closures set in, King said.
Some salons have started selling products to clients online and keep a small stream of income. Color Bar clients can order their favorite hairspray or work with King and Lindemen to get an appropriate root color kit.
But online sales is hardly a viable option to replace income lost to appointments. And often stock is limited, King said.
“It’s hard because a lot of the places we go to buy our products are closed, too. A lot of times if we didn’t have a good stock of the product before this happened, then we can’t give them the hairspray they want because we can’t get it,” King said.
Debbie McCoy runs the beauty salon inside the Canterbury Inn. She said she found a temporary job in the independent living facility’s kitchen to make up for her lost income.
“I do see some of my clients I have that have been reaching out (to ask) when are you coming back,” McCoy said. “My answer is, ‘When they let me.’ ”
Recently McCoy applied for unemployment benefits retroactive for the last month. The coronavirus-related federal stimulus package opened the program to sole proprietors and self-employed hair stylists like her in mid-March, but it took the state Employment Security Department several weeks before updating their system to accept the claims.
“It is nice they are offering something like that. It wasn’t like we chose not to work. We were told we couldn’t work,” McCoy said.
The Color Bar successfully applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, another stimulus-created aid program. But “I know not every salon has employees, so I don’t think they would qualify” for the forgivable loan, King said.
Pretty Please found help from unexpected donations, Apo said. She and co-owner Linda Keller also plan to apply for unemployment.
“My goal is to keep the salon for my stylists to rent, to come back to, to get back on their feet again. Linda and I have been very blessed to have a small cushion to do that, but we’ve also had some very generous clients that have donated money to make sure we are OK,” Apo said.
As for when they can reopen, none of the beauticians had a definitive answer. Although the governor lifted restrictions in some industries last week and speaks often of the return to normalcy, he has yet to indicate where beauty salons fit in.
“I think our biggest concern is if it goes longer than May 4. What if it keeps getting extended? Is there a light at the end of this tunnel?” King said. “We feel like we pride ourselves on positivity … but it’s kind of hard to stay positive through all of this because there is not really and end in sight.”
