Beauty salons expect smaller client capacity once COVID closure lifts

In the age of COVID-19, Lisa Apo’s hair and nail clients at the Pretty Please Salon say boxed hair dye is “pretty scarce” at local drug stores.

Many women are itching to touch up their roots, which have had six weeks to grow out and gray since their last hair appointments. Clients have been forced to recolor their hair alone during the statewide coronavirus closures.

“We had a client shave her head and say, ‘I’ll just mess with it when it’s all over,’ ” Apo said recently.

Beauty shops were shuttered a week before Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order. Beauticians like Apo are hanging on in hopes their shops can reopen soon.

“I’m sure when the word goes out that the salons are able to do some sort of opening, we will be bombarded with clients calling,” Apo said.

However, COVID likely will alter salon experiences.

“We figure when we do come back, it will be a whole new normal,” said Jessica King, co-owner of the Color Bar in Longview. “(The government) won’t let us go straight back to usual. We will have to take less clients. We will have to take more precautions.”