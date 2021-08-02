Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District, city of Longview crews to flush water mains this week

A Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District utility crew is set to flush water mains between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Aug. 5, on Nevada Drive and South Nevada Drive in Longview.

Signs advising what's going on will be posted.

A city of Longview crew from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday will flush water mains between Tennant Way and the Columbia River from Oregon Way to the Cowlitz River.

Flushing can stir up sediment in water pipes, so residents in the area should avoid using water during the flushing period, according to a press release from the water and sewer district.

Afterward, the district recommends running water in a bathtub or outside hose before drinking water or washing clothes.

