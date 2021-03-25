Beacon Hill elementary plans drive-through museum before school closes

The drive-through museum will feature booths that correspond roughly to a decade, Sims said, although the 60s and 70s will be combined under one tent, as will the 2010s and 2020s. Certain beloved programs and traditions will get their own tents as well, he said, like extreme team, the pumpkin run, sock hop and Jump Rope For Heart event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Past and present staff and students will man the booths. They’ll show off historical objects and photos, and some even plan to dress in the clothes they wore back then, Sims said.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a voiceover explaining the history of the school from Kirc Roland with KLOG radio will play over the radio, broadcast from an FM transmitter purchased by the school.

Fourth-grade teacher Tammy Parsons said volunteers in the booths will wave and interact distantly with those in the cars, and there will be a video slideshow with the voiceover uploaded to the school’s website for those who can’t make it to the event.

“It’s the best we can do,” Parsons said. “We’re making lemonade out of lemons.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Sims said while “it won’t be interactive in a reach out and touch and hug way, people can have a quick visit from the car and wave.”