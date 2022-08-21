 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beachgoer dies in Seaside Saturday

Beach waves
infoxicated on Unsplash, Contributed

SEASIDE — A beachgoer died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled into a riptide in the area off Sixth Avenue, the city said.

Rescuers recovered the unconscious victim from the ocean and took them to Providence Seaside Hospital, along with another person who got caught in the current.

Fire Chief Joey Daniels said the department was not ready to release information about the deceased or about the status of the other swimmer.

A second water rescue took place off Avenue U later in the afternoon. A woman and a male child reached shore safely.

"Seaside officials wish to remind beachgoers that the Pacific Ocean presents many dangers," the city said in a statement. "Please use extreme caution and always enter the water with others present. Avoid areas prone to rip currents and learn how to escape by swimming parallel to the beach."

A riptide-related water rescue took place in Cannon Beach, as well. The person did not require medical attention, Cannon Beach Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said in a text.

