Be prepared for road delays through Friday

Flaggers will direct traffic during the chip sealing where crews place a thin layer of oil on the roads and then put rock chips on top of the oil. Sweepers ensure an even rock application while a worker on a roller packs the rocks into the oil, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, which will be doing the work. Approximately a week after the chip seal application, crews will go back to the roads to sweep away any excess rock that did not bond to the oil surface.