Be prepared for road delays through Friday

Chip sealing taking place in the rural Kelso area today through Friday, Aug. 10-14, may cause drivers to encounter delays.
Roads scheduled for chip sealing (in approximate order) are Painter Roth Road, Mount Brynion Road, Brussat Road, Hageman Road, Fouch Road, Johnson Lane, Wiliams-Finney Road, Allen Street, P.G. Sweet Road, Dungan Road, Harris Street Road, Carroll Road and Old Highway 99 South.
Flaggers will direct traffic during the chip sealing where crews place a thin layer of oil on the roads and then put rock chips on top of the oil. Sweepers ensure an even rock application while a worker on a roller packs the rocks into the oil, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, which will be doing the work. Approximately a week after the chip seal application, crews will go back to the roads to sweep away any excess rock that did not bond to the oil surface.
Chip sealing is done about once every seven years and is a cost-effective preservation treatment, notes the release.
Chip sealing continues in the Kalama River Road area Monday, Aug. 17.
Updated scheduling will be released this week. Maps by county of the roads to be chip sealed are available on the Public Works web page at https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/235/Public-Works.
In other news:
• White Road Culvert Replacement Project: Advanced Excavating Services, under contract with Cowlitz County, is continuing a culvert replacement project on White Road in Castle Rock. One lane will remain open for traffic. The project is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 17.
• Coyote Lane / Baxter Creek Bridge Project: Legacy Contracting Inc., under contract with Cowlitz County, is installing a bridge to replace a culvert to improve road safety and enhance fish passage at Milepost 0.16 on Coyote Lane in Castle Rock. One lane will remain open for traffic. The project is expected to be completed in early November.
• Rose Valley Road / Turner Creek Culvert Replacement Project: Advanced Excavating Specialties, under contract with Cowlitz County, is continuing a culvert replacement / fish passage project between Milepost 3.75 and 3.82 on Rose alley Road, Kelso. One lane will remain open for traffic. The project is expected to be completed in October.
• Delameter Road Reconstruction Project: C&R Tractor and Landscaping, under contract with Cowlitz County, has resumed work on the safety improvement project to replace culverts, widen lanes of travel, and modify curves and slopes from Milepost 0.90 (Cline Road) to 2.33 (Melton Road). Drivers should expect travel delays of 20 minutes or less. For questions regarding concerns, call Jayson Johnson, project superintendent with C&R at 360-577-8288.
Road Striping: The road striping contractor has relocated its operations outside of Cowlitz County. Road marking painting in Cowlitz County is expected to resume later this month.
