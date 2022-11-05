Bazaar updates: Nov. 5-12

NOVEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

NOV. 5

Annie & Co. Homestyle Christmas: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie & Co.; to benefit Young Life Teen Moms.

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5, Rainier Senior Center, 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; sponsored by the senior center; to benefit the nutrition program. Homemade beef stew, biscuit, beverage and cookie ($6 per person).

Joyous Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5, Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church; 206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso; sponsored by the church; to benefit the United Methodist Committee on Relief, Community House on Broadway, the Emergency Support Shelter, Family Promise and FISH; fresh-baked cinnamon rolls with coffee, $3, cash or check only.

Must Be Christmas: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5; 521 S.W. D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway, Longview.

Woodland East Holiday Bazaar: 9a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5, 369 Gun Club Road, Woodland; sponsored by the Woodland East Activity Committee; to benefit the Woodland Action Center Food Bank.

NOV. 11

Annie & Co. Homestyle Christmas: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie & Co.; to benefit the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center (CJAC).

Beaver Valley Grange Fall Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Hospice; soup, sandwiches, pie ($3) and coffee (50 cents).

NOV. 12

Annie & Co. Homestyle Christmas: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie & Co.; to benefit the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center (CJAC).

Beaver Valley Grange Fall Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Hospice; soup, sandwiches, pie ($3) and coffee (50 cents).

Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Sons of Norway Lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso; sponsored by the lodge; to benefit the Lower Columbia School Gardens; food available: five rounds of lefse ($10), four Swedish pancakes ($5), 14 ounce jar lingonberries ($8), 12 Swedish meatballs ($15), almond cakes ($5 and $10), 12 Norwegian cookies ($12), three Norwegian waffles ($5), 12 ounces split pea soup ($8), lutefisk ($15 per pound), 12 ounces herring ($10).

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Kalama United Methodist Church, 111 N. Second St., Kalama; sponsored by the United Women in Faith (Kalama United Methodist women); to benefit local missions; pie and coffee ($5) served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jamaica Me Crazy: 9 a.m.-3p.m. Nov. 12, 2219 50th Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Longview Church of Christ mission team; to benefit Team Jamaica 23 mission trip to Jamaica in July 2023.

Kelso Bridge Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Kelso Bridge Market; to benefit the Humane Society of Cowlitz County and the Emergency Support Shelter. Attendees are asked to bring cat or dog food for the humane society or nonperishable food for the Emergency Support Shelter.

November Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock; sponsored by and to benefit the senior center.