Bazaar update: Nov. 19-26

NOVEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

NOV. 19

Experience the Season: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Exodus Church/Smart Start Learning Center, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the nonprofit Smart Start Early Learning Center school.

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and Dec. 10 and Dec. 11; 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Holiday Bake Sale and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Pleasant Hill Grange No. 101; to benefit the Grange’s dictionary project.

Holiday Boutique Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, St. Philip Catholic Church parish hall, 430 Bozarth St., Woodland; sponsored by the St. Philip Altar Society; to benefit St. Vincent de Paul; cookies and coffee (by donation), Tommy Tsunami’s White Chicken Chili ($4 a bowl).

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview; sponsored by the church; to benefit the New Life Ladies Ministry; two food trucks on site, The Islander and Double J’s.

Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Sons of Norway Lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso; sponsored by the lodge; to benefit the Lower Columbia School Gardens; food available: five rounds of lefse ($10), four Swedish pancakes ($5), 14 ounce jar lingonberries ($8), 12 Swedish meatballs ($15), almond cakes ($5 and $10), 12 Norwegian cookies ($12), three Norwegian waffles ($5), 12 ounces split pea soup ($8), lutefisk ($15 per pound), 12 ounces herring ($10).

Shining Star Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Woodland Presbyterian Church, 756 Park St., Woodland; sponsored by the church; to benefit the Woodland Action Center; lunch: choice of soup, roll and cookies ($5); candy and baked goods also available (various prices).

Snowflake Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Cascade Middle School, 2821 Parkview Dr., Longview. Proceeds go to items for students.

The Artisan Market On Wohl Road: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 261 Wohl Road, Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church; food available: pies, tarts, pastries, Finnish meat pies (pasties), cookies, scones, breads and gluten-free items.

NOV. 20

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and Dec. 10 and Dec. 11; 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Holiday Bake Sale and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Pleasant Hill Grange No. 101; to benefit the Grange’s dictionary project.

NOV. 25

Must Be Christmas: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25 and Nov. 26; 521 S.W. D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway, Longview.

NOV. 26

Kelso Eagles Annual Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities; breakfast: biscuits and gravy, rolls, instant oatmeal; and lunch: soups (tomato macaroni and chicken vegetable) and sandwiches (egg salad, ham and cheese, and chicken salad), various prices.

Must Be Christmas: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26; 521 S.W. D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway, Longview.

