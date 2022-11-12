Bazaar update: Nov. 12-19

This list of bazaars is sure to fill your holiday cup with cheer.

NOVEMBER, DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

NOV. 12

Annie & Co. Homestyle Christmas: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie & Co.; to benefit the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center (CJAC).

Beaver Valley Grange Fall Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Hospice; soup, sandwiches, pie ($3) and coffee (50 cents).

Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Sons of Norway Lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso; sponsored by the lodge; to benefit the Lower Columbia School Gardens; food available: five rounds of lefse ($10), four Swedish pancakes ($5), 14 ounce jar lingonberries ($8), 12 Swedish meatballs ($15), almond cakes ($5 and $10), 12 Norwegian cookies ($12), three Norwegian waffles ($5), 12 ounces split pea soup ($8), lutefisk ($15 per pound), 12 ounces herring ($10).

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Kalama United Methodist Church, 111 N. Second St., Kalama; sponsored by the United Women in Faith (Kalama United Methodist women); to benefit local missions; pie and coffee ($5) served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jamaica Me Crazy: 9 a.m.-3p.m. Nov. 12, 2219 50th Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Longview Church of Christ mission team; to benefit Team Jamaica 23 mission trip to Jamaica in July 2023.

Kelso Bridge Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Kelso Bridge Market; to benefit the Humane Society of Cowlitz County and the Emergency Support Shelter. Attendees are asked to bring cat or dog food for the humane society or nonperishable food for the Emergency Support Shelter.

November Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock; sponsored by and to benefit the senior center.

NOV. 19

Experience the Season: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Exodus Church/Smart Start Learning Center, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the nonprofit Smart Start Early Learning Center school.

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and Dec. 10 and Dec. 11; 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Holiday Bake Sale and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Pleasant Hill Grange No. 101; to benefit the Grange’s dictionary project.

Holiday Boutique Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, St. Philip Catholic Church parish hall, 430 Bozarth St., Woodland; sponsored by the St. Philip Altar Society; to benefit St. Vincent de Paul; cookies and coffee (by donation), Tommy Tsunami’s White Chicken Chili ($4 a bowl).

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview; sponsored by the church; to benefit the New Life Ladies Ministry; two food trucks on site, The Islander and Double J’s.

Shining Star Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Woodland Presbyterian Church, 756 Park St., Woodland; sponsored by the church; to benefit the Woodland Action Center; lunch: choice of soup, roll and cookies ($5); candy and baked goods also available (various prices).

Snowflake Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Cascade Middle School, 2821 Parkview Dr., Longview. Proceeds go to items for students.

The Artisan Market On Wohl Road: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 261 Wohl Road, Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church; food available: pies, tarts, pastries, Finnish meat pies (pasties), cookies, scones, breads and gluten-free items.

Woodland Library Friends Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall, 434 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library; to benefit library programs and the Woodland Library Building Fund.