A 101-year stalwart Chehalis business, Bartel’s Clothing and Shoes, announced in a Thursday Facebook post that its doors will close permanently on Sept. 30.

Brady Calder, co-owner of Bartel’s, said the decision was not made lightly and that the owners knew it would bring sadness to the Chehalis community. While business was still decent, Calder said, several factors played into the plan for closure.

“The writing is on the wall. With the economy and our big box suppliers like North Face, Patagonia, Tommy Bahama, SAS, they don’t want to do business with small businesses anymore so they’ve pulled their accounts from us,” Calder said. “That’s like 75% of our inventory, just Patagonia and North Face.”

New companies with comparable brands aren’t accepting new small business accounts either, Calder said, making it harder to find new stock to fill the store’s shelves.

Other small businesses in Chehalis, such as Brunswig’s Shoe Store, face the same issue, he said. The popularity of online shopping soaring during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and Bartel’s limited physical size have both been significant factors at play, Calder said.

Despite lasting through the pandemic and six months of closure, Calder said, the changes in shopping feel permanent.

“In 2023 and beyond, I don’t see how a retail space can flourish or stay relevant in a 5,500 square foot facility that we’re trying to fill. It’s not the 80s or 90s anymore,” Calder said. “We looked into downsizing and all different sorts of things to do, but at the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for our family.”

Calder wants to spend more time raising his 1- and 3-year-old kids without the stress and responsibilities that come with owning a small business.

“How much longer do we want to pursue this venture?” Calder asked. “How relevant are we going to be five years from now?”

His family has owned Bartel’s since 2018, and Calder said he felt it was time to put family first. They’re currently seeking a new owner for the store, he added, but months of looking have not yielded anyone who is interested.

Originally established in 1922 by Howard Bartel, the store had only menswear for its first 44 years. Throughout the 101 years it has been open, it changed storefronts and ownership four times, but remained locally-owned in downtown Chehalis, according to previous reporting by The Chronicle.

It now has a women's clothing and shoe department, but Bartel’s still specializes in men’s suits and tuxedos.

Bartel’s is located at 486 N. Market Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.