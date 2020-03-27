Barred from entry, Longview couple cheer up shuttered mom, 94

Jake and Diane Smith have a special place in their hearts for the Canterbury Inn.

The long-time next door neighbors, “just friends” who fell in love with one another without the other realizing it, were engaged at the Longview assisted living home, where her mother has been living for 11 years.

And on Friday afternoon, they had another happy reason to be there. They showed up dressed as bunnies and waved “We Love You” and “Hugs and Kisses” signs at Diane’s mother, Elaine Alter, who will turn 95 in June. She watched through the glass doors while her daughter and son-in-law waved from a porch outside.

Smith says she ordinarily visits her mother daily, but the COVID-19 outbreak has shuttered nursing and senior living facilities to all visitors. Alter is in a wheelchair and has to sit for meals by herself to maintain social distancing rules, Smith said.

Her mother is still sharp, “but she is little bit depressed. ... I wanted to cheer her up,” said Smith, a retired dental office worker from Longview.

The surprise visit worked.