Barred from entry, Longview couple cheer up shuttered mom, 94

Jake and Diane Smith have a special place in their hearts for the Canterbury Inn.
The long-time next door neighbors, “just friends” who fell in love with one another without the other realizing it, were engaged at the Longview assisted living home, where her mother has been living for 11 years.
And on Friday afternoon, they had another happy reason to be there. They showed up dressed as bunnies and waved “We Love You” and “Hugs and Kisses” signs at Diane’s mother, Elaine Alter, who will turn 95 in June. She watched through the glass doors while her daughter and son-in-law waved from a porch outside.
Smith says she ordinarily visits her mother daily, but the COVID-19 outbreak has shuttered nursing and senior living facilities to all visitors. Alter is in a wheelchair and has to sit for meals by herself to maintain social distancing rules, Smith said.
Her mother is still sharp, “but she is little bit depressed. ... I wanted to cheer her up,” said Smith, a retired dental office worker from Longview.
The surprise visit worked.
When Canterbury staff wheeled Alter up to the glass door and she saw he daughter and son-in-law, “she smiled from ear to ear and her arms went up in the air and she was going ‘Woo. Woo,’ “ Smith said. “She lit up like a Christmas tree.”
The Canterbury staff joined in the applause and cheering.
Alter grew up in Iowa. Immediately after graduating from high school, she took a train to the Kelso-Longview area to meet up with her childhood sweetheart, a career Navy man who served as a ships mechanic. Within two weeks they were married and moved to Astoria, where he was shipped out during World War II, Smith said.
You have free articles remaining.
Diane Smith’s father, Martin Weber, died of cancer at age 43, leaving her mother to raise Smith and her three sisters. She remarried and later went to work for Jansen’s Flowers and Flowers Et Cetera, retiring as the manager about 30 years ago.
Smith’s siblings, who live in the Puget Sound and Southern California areas, couldn’t make Friday’s demonstration of love due to coronavirus travel concerns.
Jake Smith himself needed to carve out time for the occasion. He’s a truck driver who delivers chemicals used in the pulp and paper making industry, and he’s been working 10- and 11-hour days recently because of panic buying of toilet tissue and other products. He’s has not had a break in 42 days, she said.
“He leaves for work at two in the morning and he’s still not home,” Smith said of her husband in the late morning Friday.
Friday’s brief demonstration of support gave the couple another fond memory at the Canterbury.
Jake Smith proposed there so Diane’s mom could witness it. She and the Canterbury staff were in on his plot to pop the question during a bingo game.
Unknown to Diane, the staff rigged the drawing so she had the winning card, which the staff said came with a special surprise.
“Jake came out with a dozen roses and got down on one knee, handed me the roses and proposed,” Smith said.
They married in August.
They’d been neighbors for 10 years. She had just considered herself “the girl next door,” said Smith, who admits to being slightly older than her husband, who is 60.
“I had no idea he loved me. But my mom told me, ‘Jake’s falling in love with you.’ I said, “Oh mom we’re just best friends.’ “
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.