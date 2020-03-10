Barnes, Catlin, Beacon Hills students affected by proposed boundary change

Under the recommendation, the boundaries for Butler Acres, Rose Valley, Wallace and Carrolls would not change. Middle school boundaries would also remain the same.

Tack said it was important to keep students in the same middle schools to honor the connections students and families have to their neighborhood schools.

Overall, Kelso Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund estimated that 860 students would be affected, just under 20% of the overall district student population.

Westlund said the proposed boundaries would require moving some bus routes from one school to another. He said most students would not see a change in the amount of time they spend on the bus, unless they are coming from some parts of the Catlin attendance area. The maximum amount of time a student would be on the bus is 20 to 30 minutes, he said.

The Cowlitz River and Interstate 5 were used as boundaries in some areas, Westlund said, so students would not have to cross them to get to school.

There would also not be any significant changes in ethnic makeup, Westlund said. The Latino student population at Barnes would increase by 3 or 4 percentage points, he said, and the Latino population at Lexington would decrease accordingly. About 15% of the current student population at Barnes is Latino.