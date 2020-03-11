Barnes, Catlin, Beacon Hill students affected by proposed boundary change

Some Kelso students living in the Barnes, Catlin and Beacon Hill elementary attendance areas will shift schools in fall 2021 under proposed boundary changes prompted by construction of the new Lexington elementary school.
The proposed changes would affect nearly 20% of the Kelso School District’s students, the district estimates.
A boundary review committee has been working on its recommendation since September and presented it to the Kelso School Board on Monday.
“We’re proud of the effort and care they put into this work and are confident in their recommendation,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a prepared statement.
Under the recommendation, the boundaries for Barnes will shrink and engulf part of the current Catlin boundaries. The new Barnes area would stretch from Rocky Point to the north, Allen Street to the south, Interstate 5 to the east and the Cowlitz River to the west.
Students in the remainder of the existing Barnes attendance area would shift to the new Lexington school, as would those in the Beacon Hill and the remaining Catlin area. Catlin and Beacon Hill schools will both be closed when Lexington opens.
Families can check which school their child would attend using the school locater tool on the district website.
Under the recommendation, the boundaries for Butler Acres, Rose Valley, Wallace and Carrolls would not change. Middle school boundaries would also remain the same.
Tack said it was important to keep students in the same middle schools to honor the connections students and families have to their neighborhood schools.
Overall, Kelso Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund estimated that 860 students would be affected, just under 20% of the overall district student population.
Westlund said the proposed boundaries would require moving some bus routes from one school to another. He said most students would not see a change in the amount of time they spend on the bus, unless they are coming from some parts of the Catlin attendance area. The maximum amount of time a student would be on the bus is 20 to 30 minutes, he said.
The Cowlitz River and Interstate 5 were used as boundaries in some areas, Westlund said, so students would not have to cross them to get to school.
There would also not be any significant changes in ethnic makeup, Westlund said. The Latino student population at Barnes would increase by 3 or 4 percentage points, he said, and the Latino population at Lexington would decrease accordingly. About 15% of the current student population at Barnes is Latino.
The number of students on the free and reduced lunch price program would also remain fairly stable, Westlund said. Barnes and Wallace would stay around 80%, and Lexington would be between 55% and 60%.
Westlund said the committee made sure that neither demographic got “skewed” in the redrawing process.
The board will likely vote on the recommended boundary changes at the May 11 meeting, Westlund said.
Before that vote, community members are invited to attend an April 16 open house at Kelso High school or an April 27 school board hearing at Catlin to discuss the changes. There will also be a survey on the district website available through April 10, and a website page is dedicated to the proposed boundary changes.
“Making boundary changes is not an easy decision,” Westlund told the board Monday. “It can be controversial or it can be something that totally makes sense. In our case I think it makes sense.”
The new boundaries would leave room for growth, Westlund said, so the district would not have to redraw boundaries in the near future.
Additionally, the district has a plan for school choice so affected students can remain at their current school if they want to, Tack said.
“We really support parents in their decision of where to place their child,” Tack said. “We will honor that as much as we can.”
Westlund said that in September, parents will be notified to apply for school choice by December. Any appeals to the district’s decisions would be heard in January 2021.
The school choice process happens every year, Westlund said, but this year will be an “all hands on deck adventure.”
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said she appreciated the time and thoughtfulness Westlund and the committee put into the recommendation.
“I think you’ll see that we have an incredible opportunity to revisit and realign the (boundaries) with the least impact,” Tack said.