Ballots mailed Friday; 'Plans in place' for secure voting, COVID safety

“And then we have put together an observer room, only for observers. There is a room for multiple observers that allows for social distancing, and we will be live-streaming different processes of the election into screens in the room,” Fundingsland said.

Fundingsland said she also intends to live stream each part of the ballot processing system online, so people can watch the elections process from the “comfort of their own home.”

“We do election tours every year, but we were unable to do that because of COVID-19. So this is just a fraction of what we would normally provide to the public. It’s in a different format, and I’m really hoping to be able to facilitate that process,” Fundingsland said.

COVID-19 also changed the staffing model this year. Usually the Elections Office hires and trains temporary employees to help with increased workload of counting ballots as they come in. That’s especially important this year, when officials are projecting record registration and turnout for the election.

“Due to COVID-19, there are risks involved with bringing temporary staff into the office. One of our objectives was to avoid that,” Fundingsland said. “Instead, we have cross-trained and we are diverting full-time licensing staff to work in elections.”