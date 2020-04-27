Ballots for school replacement levy due Tuesday evening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for submitting ballots for the Kalama and Woodland school replacement levy elections is 8 p.m. at ballot drop boxes Tuesday. If sent by mail, ballots must be posted in time to received a Tuesday postmark or they will be ruled invalid.

After failing to pass replacement levies in February, both districts are asking voters to approve the same rate as in the past.

If the levies do not pass a second time, both districts will have to make significant cuts. Woodland would cut 50 staff positions, along with programs, and Kalama would cut 19 staff positions and many of its programs, according to district documents.

Completed ballots can be mailed, dropped off at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso or put in ballot drop boxes. In Kalama, the drop box is at 514 North First St. near the post office. In Woodland, the box is at 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.