Bad weather causes power outages for thousands of area residents

Breezy and rainy weather caused power outages for thousands of Cowlitz PUD customers Friday, including a 5 p.m. outage that was still affecting nearly 1,500 people Castle Rock, Silver Lake and Ostrander as of TDN’s press deadline.

Starting around 4 a.m. Friday, power outages swept across multiple neighborhoods in the county, according to a Cowlitz PUD Facebook post. More than 3,800 Cowlitz PUD customers lost power in the morning, according to the PUD’s online outage map.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews restored power to those most of the customers by noon. Almost all of the outages were caused by vegetation, such as tree branches falling on power lines, or weather events, according to the map.

Another 1,500 customers lost power around 5 p.m. The outage stretched as far south as the Ostrander Creek area and as far north as the county’s northernmost border, according to the map. From east to west it spanned from Interstate 5 to Silver Lake.

The outage also included households along the North Fork Toutle River. The PUD estimated that crews could restore power to those customers by 9 p.m. Friday, which is after TDN’s press time. Crews were still investigating the cause of the outage as of 5:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.