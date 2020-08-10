Back-up battery system fails, causes electrical fire at Hospice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Aug. 8 to a fire alarm at Community Home Health & Hospice, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

The building was unoccupied when the alarm went off.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoky conditions on the first floor. In the building's basement, they discovered an electrical room. The fire originated in the battery back-up system that contained several large 12-volt car-type batteries, according to a prepared statement from Longview Police and Fire. The system showed a fire in the area used for the computer work stations.

Firefighters used dry chemical fire extinguishers specifically for chemical fires to douse the fire. Once out, power to the system was activated.

Most of the damage was confined to the unit's storage cabinet, internal wiring and batteries.

Why the battery back-up system failed is unknown. It was heavily damaged and a certified electrician will be required to safely remove and replace it, states the press release.

Firefighters used high-powered fans to ventilate the building of the large amount of acrid, electrical type smoke that had spread throughout the building.