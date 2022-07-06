 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back-to-back power outages hit Longview and Woodland

Cowlitz PUD

The Cowlitz PUD sign on 12th Avenue in Longview. 

 Courtney Talak, The Daily News File Photo

Two unrelated issues triggered mass power outages for Cowlitz County Public Utility District customers in fewer than 24 hours.

The first outage began around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday when a tree fell onto a transmission line in a North Kelso valley. Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said that more than 1,800 customers lost power that night, largely in the Columbia Heights and Beacon Hill neighborhoods. Power was fully restored between midnight and 1 a.m.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a fault in the line south of Kalama caused the PUD's transmission protection system to trip. The outage affected roughly 1,500 customers for the next three hours, with the largest impacts on the west side of Woodland.

Dietz said that PUD crews were unable to find a clear cause for the Wednesday morning outage. The power was restored around 11:30 a.m.

