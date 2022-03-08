Average home sale nears $400,000 in Cowlitz County

The median home sale in Cowlitz County is approaching $400,000, and there are few signs the housing market will cool down anytime soon.

Data released Monday by Northwest Multiple Listing Service shows home sale prices are continuing to rise across Washington. The report stated the median home sale price in Cowlitz County in February was $397,750 and the average sale price was $429,800.

Northwest MLS is a not-for-profit firm that offers cooperation and shared information to real estate agencies in 26 Washington counties.

The sales prices in Cowlitz County have increased faster than the statewide average. Across all the counties covered by Northwest MLS, the prices for single-family homes and condos rose by 14.3% over the last 12 months. In Cowlitz County, the prices rose by 20% during the same span.

“With median prices up in all but three counties, buyers who are sitting on the sidelines waiting for prices to come down could be waiting some time,” John Deely of Coldwell Banker Bain said in the Northwest MLS report.

Similar increases in home values are reported by the real estate website Zillow during that period. The local home values graphs on Zillow show Longview and Kelso homes have seen a 19.5% increase since January 2021.

Realty One Group, which releases its own monthly market reports, said the median list prices and sale prices in Cowlitz County were up 10% over the last year.

Sheri Evald, a broker for Keller Williams Realty in Longview, said the market for buyers remains highly competitive. Evald said she brought one property in Cowlitz County onto the market last week. By Tuesday, she had passed more than a dozen offers along to the seller.

"We have more buyers than houses," Evald said. "Buyers are having to get very creative to have their offers selected."

The housing inventory measures how long it would take to sell every currently available home. Cowlitz County's housing inventory in February was 0.58 months, virtually the same as it was this time last year. The average across Washington was 0.67 months in the Northwest MLS report.

Evald said people who work in Olympia or Vancouver are looking to Cowlitz County as a relatively more affordable market where they can telecommute to work. Clark County has an almost identical depth of housing inventory as Cowlitz, but the median home sale is more than $525,000, according to Northwest MLS.

"I think [COVID-19] taught many of us that we can work from home. We see people be willing to spread further away than they would have before, so the rural areas are very popular," Evald said.

On the other side of the market, Evald said a lot of people selling their homes appeared to be moving out of state.

Realty One also provides city-level breakdowns for the housing markets. Those reports show the Longview homes they sold had only seen a minor increase, while the median prices in Kelso rose by more than 20% since January 2021.

Home prices in Castle Rock actually showed a decrease in their prices year-over-year, though this was based on just nine homes that were sold through Realty One in January.

