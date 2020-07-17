Autopsy: Winlock man died from pellet gun wound

An autopsy found that the 53-old-man Winlock found dead Tuesday morning died from an air rifle wound of the chest, the Lewis County Coroner announced Friday afternoon.
The death of David J. Miller was ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's press release.
Prosecutors have charged Miller's girlfriend, Tina Ann Pase, with first- and second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.
Responding to reports of a gunshot, Lewis County deputies showed up at a trailer in the 400 block of State Route 505 in Winlock and found Miller unresponsive with a small wound on his left side below the armpit. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.