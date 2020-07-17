Autopsy: Winlock man died from pellet gun wound
Autopsy: Winlock man died from pellet gun wound

An autopsy found that the 53-old-man Winlock found dead Tuesday morning died from an air rifle wound of the chest, the Lewis County Coroner announced Friday afternoon.

The death of David J. Miller was ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's press release.

Prosecutors have charged Miller's girlfriend, Tina Ann Pase, with first- and second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Responding to reports of a gunshot, Lewis County deputies showed up at a trailer in the 400 block of State Route 505 in Winlock and found Miller unresponsive with a small wound on his left side below the armpit. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead.  

Pase told deputies she got into a fight with Miller after learning he had used heroin with another woman the night before, according to court documents. They got into a fight, she grabbed a pellet gun, and it went off while they were struggling to control it, she told deputies.
 
Pase remains in the Lewis County Jail on $1 million bail.
